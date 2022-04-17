Will Neil Critchley freshen things up? Blackpool's predicted line-up for Easter Monday clash against Birmingham City

Around 3,300 fans are expected to make the trip up from the West Midlands, as the Seasiders look to bounce back from their Good Friday defeat to West Brom.
Here’s how we think they might line up...
1. GK - Chris Maxwell
With Dan Grimshaw still not being risked, Maxwell will continue in between the sticks.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. RB - Callum Connolly
Assuming Jordan Gabriel isn't fit to feature, and with Dujon Sterling also sidelined, Connolly will have to fill in at right-back.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta
The defender will be looking to claim an unlikely third goal in as many games.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. CB - Richard Keogh
Neil Critchley said on Friday he hoped to have Keogh back after missing the West Brom game through illness.
Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood