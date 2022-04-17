The Seasiders will be looking to claim a first win in six

Will Neil Critchley freshen things up? Blackpool's predicted line-up for Easter Monday clash against Birmingham City

Blackpool return to Bloomfield Road tomorrow for an Easter Monday clash against Birmingham City.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 7:24 pm

Around 3,300 fans are expected to make the trip up from the West Midlands, as the Seasiders look to bounce back from their Good Friday defeat to West Brom.

Here’s how we think they might line up...

1. GK - Chris Maxwell

With Dan Grimshaw still not being risked, Maxwell will continue in between the sticks.

2. RB - Callum Connolly

Assuming Jordan Gabriel isn't fit to feature, and with Dujon Sterling also sidelined, Connolly will have to fill in at right-back.

3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta

The defender will be looking to claim an unlikely third goal in as many games.

4. CB - Richard Keogh

Neil Critchley said on Friday he hoped to have Keogh back after missing the West Brom game through illness.

