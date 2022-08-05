Will Arsenal loanee make his debut? How Blackpool could line up against Stoke City

The Seasiders got off to a positive start last week with a hard-earned 1-0 win against Reading courtesy of Callum Connolly’s early strike.
But will Appleton stick with the same team? Or make a few changes?
Here’s how we think Blackpool might line-up at the bet365 Stadium...
1. GK - Dan Grimshaw
The number one shirt is Grimshaw's to keep this season, especially with Chris Maxwell out through injury.
2. RB - Callum Connolly
While Jordan Gabriel is making good progress in his recovery from injury, tomorrow's game is likely to come too soon for him. Besides, Connolly was excellent at right-back last week.
3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta
The skipper will need to be on his best form to deal with Stoke's aerial presence, although he'll need to perform better with the ball at his feet.
4. CB - Rhys Williams
With Richard Keogh still out through injury, Williams is likely to get the nod ahead of Jordan Thorniley again.
