The Seasiders will be looking to build on their opening day win against Reading

Will Arsenal loanee make his debut? How Blackpool could line up against Stoke City

Michael Appleton’s side make the trip to Stoke City on Saturday looking to make it two wins from the two at the start of the Championship campaign.

By Matt Scrafton
Friday, 5th August 2022, 11:30 am
Updated Friday, 5th August 2022, 11:56 am

The Seasiders got off to a positive start last week with a hard-earned 1-0 win against Reading courtesy of Callum Connolly’s early strike.

But will Appleton stick with the same team? Or make a few changes?

Here’s how we think Blackpool might line-up at the bet365 Stadium...

1. GK - Dan Grimshaw

The number one shirt is Grimshaw's to keep this season, especially with Chris Maxwell out through injury.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

2. RB - Callum Connolly

While Jordan Gabriel is making good progress in his recovery from injury, tomorrow's game is likely to come too soon for him. Besides, Connolly was excellent at right-back last week.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta

The skipper will need to be on his best form to deal with Stoke's aerial presence, although he'll need to perform better with the ball at his feet.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

4. CB - Rhys Williams

With Richard Keogh still out through injury, Williams is likely to get the nod ahead of Jordan Thorniley again.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

