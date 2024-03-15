Wigan Athletic v Blackpool League One injury news as 5 ruled out and 2 doubtful

Blackpool make the short trip across to Greater Manchester to face Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium in the Sky Bet League One.
More than 3,000 tickets were allocated to the Seasiders, who have the opportunity to buy on the day. It is unsure what kind of following will be taken there, but the Latics priced them at £30 for adults.
Both sides were in action in midweek and had differing fortunes. Blackpool won 1-0 against Northampton Town thanks to an effort from Matthew Pennington. Wigan meanwhile lost 1-0 to Wycombe Wanderers.
This is the final game before the international break after both clubs saw their matches cancelled due to call-ups. Blackpool could move in to the play-offs with either a draw or a victory should Stevenage lose or draw to Leyton Orient.
As for Wigan Athletic, a victory for them would see them move in to the top-half of the table and ahead of Northampton Town and Bristol Rovers should they lose. Wigan's form has been patchy of late with two wins, two losses and a draw in their last five games.
In September, Blackpool won the reverse fixture 2-1. Josh Magennis equalised for Wigan after Jordan Rhodes' fourth minute opener but Kenny Dougall netted in the fourth minute of added on time to secure victory.
Blackpool's last win at the DW Stadium came in January 2021. Marvin Ekpiteta, Jerry YHates, Matty Virtue and Ellis Simms were on target for Neil Critchley's side that day. The overall record between the two sides is 20 Blackpool wins, 22 Wigan victories and 10 draws.
Both sides have injury concerns to contend with from midweek and it could affect the manager's thinking when naming their teams. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of kick-off.
