Wigan Athletic v Blackpool League One injury news as 5 ruled out and 2 doubtful

Blackpool make the short trip across to Greater Manchester to face Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium in the Sky Bet League One.

More than 3,000 tickets were allocated to the Seasiders, who have the opportunity to buy on the day. It is unsure what kind of following will be taken there, but the Latics priced them at £30 for adults.

Both sides were in action in midweek and had differing fortunes. Blackpool won 1-0 against Northampton Town thanks to an effort from Matthew Pennington. Wigan meanwhile lost 1-0 to Wycombe Wanderers.

This is the final game before the international break after both clubs saw their matches cancelled due to call-ups. Blackpool could move in to the play-offs with either a draw or a victory should Stevenage lose or draw to Leyton Orient.

As for Wigan Athletic, a victory for them would see them move in to the top-half of the table and ahead of Northampton Town and Bristol Rovers should they lose. Wigan's form has been patchy of late with two wins, two losses and a draw in their last five games.

In September, Blackpool won the reverse fixture 2-1. Josh Magennis equalised for Wigan after Jordan Rhodes' fourth minute opener but Kenny Dougall netted in the fourth minute of added on time to secure victory.

Blackpool's last win at the DW Stadium came in January 2021. Marvin Ekpiteta, Jerry YHates, Matty Virtue and Ellis Simms were on target for Neil Critchley's side that day. The overall record between the two sides is 20 Blackpool wins, 22 Wigan victories and 10 draws.

Both sides have injury concerns to contend with from midweek and it could affect the manager's thinking when naming their teams. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of kick-off.

Oliver Norburn - doubt Taken off on Tuesday night after suffering some discomfort with his ribs. He had been sidelined for a few games with the issue in November.

Oliver Norburn - doubt (continued) Neil Critchley said on March 14: "We'll assess Ollie today, he was just struggling at the end of Tuesday's game but he's feeling better and we've still got 48 hours to go. "Norbs is our captain and our leader, he's well respected by everyone. You could see the vital role he played against Portsmouth at the weekend.

Karamoko Dembele - available (continued) "He's fine," Critchley said on March 14. "He was tired the other night, understandably after Saturday; a lot of the players were, so to pick up three points was hugely important."

Karamoko Dembele - available Available after being replaced during the second-half against Northampton Town.

James Husband - out James Husband was forced off against Portsmouth. He missed the win against Northampton Town.