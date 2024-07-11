Wigan Athletic manager has his say on reported bid for Blackpool striker

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Athletic have reportedly made a bid for Blackpool striker Kyle Joseph.

The 22-year-old endured a tough first season in Tangerine after making the move to Bloomfield Road from Swansea City last summer, with injury impacting his early months on the Fylde Coast.

In 37 outings for the Seasiders, he only found the back of the net twice, but did provide eight assists.

According to Pete O’Rourke, Joseph would be open to leaving Blackpool this summer due to a frustration over his lack of minutes.

The Football Insider journalist also reported two clubs have made bids for the forward, with one believed to be Wigan, which is where he started his career.

Discussing the rumour, Latics boss Shaun Maloney told Wigan Today: "Look, I can't say too much because he's a Blackpool player.

"I know there's a big history of him here, having come through the academy. A lot of the staff here will obviously know him and like him. But obviously he's a Blackpool player, and I can't say too much about that one."

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley has also responded to the reported bids.

“The transfer window is open so we make enquiries, and clubs can certainly make enquiries about our players - I hope they are because it means we’ve got good players,” he stated.

“Kyle is here and he’s our player. He’s worked extremely hard in pre-season so far, and we’re looking forward to working with him for the next few weeks and beyond.

“Last season, he came injured from Swansea, he then unfortunately had another one that kept him out for a long period of time. Both of us would’ve wanted it to go better, but we signed him because of the potential we think he has and we’re hopeful we’ll see that in the future.

“He’s come back in really good condition, and looks as if he’s improved physically. He looks stronger and really sharp so I’m hoping he can have a big season for us.”