Wigan Athletic boss has his say on interest in Blackpool striker following Neil Critchley sacking

By Amos Wynn
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 10:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Wigan Athletic have been interested in a deal for Blackpool striker Kyle Joseph throughout the summer.

The 22-year-old endured a tough first season at Bloomfield Road, scoring just two goals in 37 appearances, after the first part of his campaign was disrupted through injury following his move from Swansea City.

Joseph progressed through the youth ranks at Wigan, and was linked with a move back to his former club last month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Recently-sacked Seasiders head coach Neil Critchley remained adamant that the forward remained part of his plans despite the interest from elsewhere, but whether the departure of the 45-year-old would change Blackpool’s stance was a topic put to Latics boss Shaun Maloney.

“It's impossible to say really, it's all dependent on the individual club,” he told Wigan Today.

“It depends what the plans are, whether it's the sporting director, the owner, or whatever.

“But in terms of that (Kyle Joseph), there's been no change whatsoever, and we respect Blackpool's position.

“We obviously made offers early, they were absolutely adamant they wanted to keep Kyle, we respect that, and there's been no change.”

Related topics:Neil CritchleyKyle JosephWigan Athletic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.