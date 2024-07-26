Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Athletic have added a new striker to their ranks - just weeks after making a reported bid for Blackpool’s Kyle Joseph.

Manchester United Joe Hugill has made the move to the Brick Community Stadium on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season with Burton Albion, where he scored one goal in 20 appearances.

The intention to bring in an attacker has been clear from Shaun Maloney’s side, with the club recently linked with a move for their former striker Kyle Joseph.

According to Football Insider, two bids were made for the 22-year-old earlier this month, with one coming from Wigan. They also reported, the ex-Swansea City forward would be interested in departing the Seasiders due to a frustration over a lack of minutes last season.

Responding to these claims, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: “The transfer window is open so we make enquiries, and clubs can certainly make enquiries about our players - I hope they are because it means we’ve got good players.

“Kyle is here and he’s our player. He’s worked extremely hard in pre-season so far, and we’re looking forward to working with him for the next few weeks and beyond.

“Last season, he came injured from Swansea, he then unfortunately had another one that kept him out for a long period of time. Both of us would’ve wanted it to go better, but we signed him because of the potential we think he has and we’re hopeful we’ll see that in the future.

“He’s come back in really good condition, and looks as if he’s improved physically. He looks stronger and really sharp so I’m hoping he can have a big season for us.”

Joseph recently made the trip to Andalucia with the Seasiders for the pre-season camp in Spain, and has featured in all three first-team friendlies so far - with a home game against Sunderland up next on Saturday afternoon.

After making the move from Swansea last summer, injury impacted the 22-year-old’s early months on the Fylde Coast, as he struggled to get going during his first campaign in Tangerine.

In 37 outings for the Seasiders, he only found the back of the net twice, but did provide eight assists.

With Wigan adding Hugill to their squad for the upcoming season, it’s yet to be seen whether they still remain interested in their pursuit of Joseph as well.