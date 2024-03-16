Wigan Athletic 1-0 Blackpool: Seasiders defeated by Latics as other play-off chasing teams pick up wins

Blackpool were defeated by Wigan Athletic

Scott Smith’s first half goal proved to be the difference between the two sides, with the Seasiders struggling throughout to create anything to truly trouble the home team

The defeat could prove to be blow to the play-off hopes of Neil Critchley’s side, after wins for Lincoln City and Oxford United elsewhere, while Leyton Orient overcame Stevenage.

Chances were scarce for both sides during the early stages, with the best opportunity coming the way of Thelo Aasgaard, who placed a header just wide of the target following a good corner into the box from Jordan Jones.

Just after the 20-minute mark, Blackpool were dealt a major blow in personnel. Just three games on from his return from a rib injury, top scorer Jordan Rhodes required help leaving the field as he was replaced by Shayne Lavery.

Matters soon got worse for the Seasiders as Wigan took the lead, with Smith arriving at the back post to finish past Dan Grimshaw.

Down the other end, Critchley’s side had to wait until just before half time for their first real chances of the game. After bringing the ball down well, George Byers was unable to generate enough power on his shot to truly trouble Sam Tickle. A minute later, another opportunity followed, as a deflected effort from Lavery was also saved.

Like the opening 45 minutes, action was also limited after the restart. Blackpool’s creative struggles continued, while an off-target from Stephen Humphrys was the best Wigan could produce as they defended their lead.

Lavery looked like the Seasiders’ most effective attacking player in the second, but was unable to produce a finish after making a good run through the home team.

After his attempt in the early stages, Aasgaard put another effort just wide of the post, with not enough curl on a shot from the edge of the box.

In the final moments substitute Kyle Joseph had a huge opportunity to claim a late equaliser against his former team, but was unable to keep a header down.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington (82’), Marvin Ekpiteta, Olly Casey, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Ollie Norburn (82’), George Byers, Hayden Coulson, Karamoko Dembele (68’), Jordan Rhodes (22’), Jake Beesley (68’).