Why Russell Martin 'loved' Swansea City's performance in late victory against Blackpool

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An 87th-minute goal from substitute Oliver Ntcham handed the Swans a first win of the season against the Seasiders this afternoon.

It was a cruel way for Michael Appleton’s side to lose the game, having dominated much of the second-half, even missing a penalty through Jerry Yates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the hosts who were looking more likely to win the game late on but Martin’s side hit Blackpool on the break three minutes from time, resulting in Ntcham tapping home into the back of an empty net.

“I have said to the lads that I so happy for them,” Martin said.

“In the first-half they showed so much aggression and a willingness to take risks with the ball, we had a hunger to win it back quickly.

“There was a lot more energy and intensity in our play, which I liked and that is something I want us to keep building on.

Oliver Ntcham broke Blackpool's hearts three minutes from time

“We started the second-half poorly and that was self-inflicted and we have to have fewer of those moments.

“I think there was some tension because we hadn’t scored and we probably felt we should have. They were more aggressive but we have to be able to deal with that.

“He dives [for the penalty] and Blackpool had a really good spell. Fish (goalkeeper Alex Fisher) saves the penalty, but then the crowd is energised and they had a 15-minute spell where they caused us a few too many problems.

“We lost a bit of control, that is going to happen at times away from home, but we were able to deal with it, the fans were great in getting behind us.

“We looked like the team more likely to win the game the longer it went on, we limited them and in the end we got our reward.