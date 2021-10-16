Why Dujon Sterling and Keshi Anderson were absent for Blackpool's defeat to Nottingham Forest

The duo were surprisingly absent for today’s trip to the City Ground, where the Seasiders fell to a slender 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Sterling missed out through illness, while Anderson’s absence was due to a family matter.

“Dujon is ill unfortunately, he’s been ill the last few days. He didn’t train Wednesday, Thursday or Friday,” Critchley explained to The Gazette.

“It’s not Covid related, he’s just ill. But hopefully he’ll be fine for Monday.

“As for Keshi, he’s away with a family matter. That’s a personal issue, so he was away today but we’re hopeful he’ll be available for Wednesday.”

The injury-hit Seasiders were dealt another blow when Kevin Stewart was forced off the pitch midway through the second-half.

The midfielder, who has already endured a number of knocks in recent months, was replaced by Kenny Dougall.

“He just felt his ankle a little bit, so we’ll have to assess him and see how he is for Wednesday,” Critchley said.

“Obviously we’ve got Kenny in there as well and other players can deputise, but that was the issue.”

One positive was the emergence of Owen Dale in Blackpool’s match-day squad for the first time since his arrival at the club.

The former Crewe Alexandra winger is now back available after recovering from a foot problem discovered during his medical.

“If Kevin doesn’t come off, then you probably look to get Owen on at the end of the game because he can get a goal,” Critchley said.

“Obviously Kev’s injury is unfortunate, that’s what happens. But if he doesn’t come off, you’re looking to make another attacking substitution which we weren’t able to do unfortunately.”