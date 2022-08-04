Why Blackpool’s trip to Huddersfield Town has been pushed back by 24 hours

Michael Appleton’s side were initially due to make the trip over the Pennines on Saturday, September 3.

However, the fixture has now been pushed back by 24 hours, with the game kicking-off at 3pm on Sunday, September 4 instead.

According to the Terriers, this is to accommodate rugby league side Huddersfield Giants and their final Super League game of the season.

“Our upcoming home fixture against Blackpool has been rearranged for Sunday, September 4 at 3pm to accommodate Huddersfield Giants’ final Super League fixture of their season,” the club said in a statement.

“In order for the Giants to play in line with the rest of their competition at the end of their regular season, our fixture will now be played on Sunday, providing staff of both sides the time required to prepare the John Smith’s Stadium for football.”

Huddersfield made a losing start to the new season, going down to a 1-0 defeat to Burnley on the opening Friday of the campaign.

The Seasiders head to the John Smith's Stadium next month

The West Yorkshire outfit are now under the leadership of Danny Schofield after Carlos Corberan left the club in the wake of their play-off final defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The Terriers have also lost two of their best players from last season in Harry Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien.

The Seasiders were beaten 2-1 by Huddersfield on Boxing Day last season after conceding two late goals.