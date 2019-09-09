Why Blackpool defeat was so painful for Ryan Edwards

Ryan Edwards says Blackpool’s unbeaten run coming to an end has left him “hurting”.

The Seasiders lost for the first time in League One this season as they fell to a dramatic 3-2 defeat away to second-placed Coventry City.

The loss was especially difficult to take as Blackpool had earlier enjoyed a 2-0 lead courtesy of Sullay Kaikai’s first-half brace.

But the Sky Blues got back into the game thanks to goals from Matty Godden and Wesley Jobello before the break.

But the real heartache came in second-half stoppage time as Callum O’Hare won it for the home side.

Edwards admitted: “That’s what is hurting the most –the unbeaten run coming to an end. We knew it would happen some time, but we would rather it came at a time when we walked off the pitch knowing we had been beaten by the better team.

“We were beaten by our lack of concentration and that’s what hurts the most.

“Maybe they will compete at the top end of the table, I don’t know. It’s still early days. We’re only seven games in and the table doesn’t start panning out until around 15 games in, when you really get an idea of how teams will get on.

“I don’t think you can read too much into the table yet. We’ve just got to concentrate on ourselves and make sure we stay up near those top six positions, if not the top two.”

“It was a great start from us, 2-0 up after 40 minutes,” the centre-back added.

“But from that point we’ve got to control it better and take responsibility but we conceded two sloppy goals.

“It’s frustrating because they score in the last few minutes and we lose the game.

“Maybe there was an issue with concentration levels, I don’t know. But we have to see it out, it’s as simple as that.

“Whether we go to five at the back, and be solid and get through the next five or 10 minutes, or we just stick to what we were doing and stay high up the pitch...

“But everyone, myself included, dropped too deep for their first goal and the lad has got in between us and scored, when we should deal with it better.

“It’s just given them something to build on and they go on and get the second one right on the stroke of half- time, which kills us really.

“It’s especially frustrating because for 40 minutes or so we were as comfortable as we’ve been all season at the back.

“I don’t think Jak (keeper Alnwick) has been busy until they went and scored, which was down to us guys in front of him. It’s not like us.”