Why birthday boy Jordan Gabriel was absent from Blackpool's squad for the victory against Barnsley

That’s according to Neil Critchley, who revealed the defender’s girlfriend recently tested positive for Covid-19.

But it’s hoped Gabriel, who turned 23 on Saturday, could come back into contention for Tuesday night’s trip to Hull City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s been isolating because his girlfriend tested positive for Covid,” Critchley told The Gazette.

“He’s due back in on Sunday I hope, when we’re back in for training. I know he’s fine, so hopefully he’s okay for that.

“It’s nice for us to give him three points on his birthday, although I know he would have liked to have been here.

“He must have missed it, so it will be nice to see him fit and well ready for Tuesday night.”

Gabriel was absent from Blackpool's match-day squad against Barnsley yesterday

There was better news elsewhere as Demetri Mitchell came off the bench during Saturday’s 1-0 win to make his long-awaited return from injury.

It was the winger’s first competitive outing of the season having suffered a knee injury during the pre-season friendly against Morecambe.

“He had 60 minutes in the week against Fleetwood in the Lancashire Senior Cup, so it was nice for him to get back on the pitch,” Critchley added.

“Josh (Bowler) was tiring and you know what Demi can bring; speed and athleticism, so when the game opens up he can cause problems.

“It’s nice for Demi to get back on because he had an excellent pre-season and it was such an unfortunate injury for him.

“We missed him for six or seven weeks, but our squad is getting stronger and my decision making is getting more and more difficult.”