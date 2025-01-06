Who is Henry Teh? - The name linked with Blackpool amid reports of sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It has been reported that Blackpool owner Simon Sadler has held preliminary talks over the sale of the club.

The Financial Times state the Segantii Capital Management founder is looking to part ways with the Fylde Coast outfit while he fights to clear his name after being charged with insider trading by the Hong Kong authorities last year.

It is claimed Sadler has held preliminary conversations with at least one possible buyer and the EFL, with early-stage discussions taking place with people linked to Henry Teh.

This is not the first time the Singapore-based investor has been connected to an interest with Blackpool.

Teh initially attempted to the club off Owen Oyston before the receiver came in. He was then one of four figures to make a bid back in 2019, with Sadler eventually coming out on top.

During that period, he held a meeting with Seasiders fan groups alongside Tim Williamson - the CEO of investment partner TWG Global. Blackpool Supporters’ Association, Blackpool Supporters’ Trust, Muckers Supporters’ Group and the Tangerine Knights took part in the talks.

As well as wanting to purchase the football club, it was also claimed he was interested in purchasing Blackpool Airport.

Growing up, Teh was educated in Malaysia and Singapore, before attending Ellesmere College in Shropshire. He then spent a number of years in America at the University of California.

At the time of his past interest in the Seasiders, he was a director of Globalports - which describes itself as: “An international passenger seaport, railport and airport destination, investment, operation and management, marketing and consultancy company.”

His current roles include president and CEO of policy engineering company Digiland, director of investment platform Citrine Capital.

He is also a World Cleanup Day country leader and the Lead for World Kindness Movement in Malaysia.

Since taking over the Fylde Coast outfit, current Seasiders owner Sadler oversaw their promotion to the Championship in 2021.

After two years in the second division, the club were relegated back to League One - where they currently remain.

Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), an independent regulatory body linked to the government, started criminal proceedings against Segantii, Mr Sadler and former trader Daniel La Rocca on suspicion of insider dealing in the shares of a Hong Kong-listed company before a block trade in June 2017.

Back in June, the case was transferred to a higher court in Hong Kong, with The Eastern Magistrates' Court approving the prosecution’s request to move the case to a district court, with the trial due to start in May 2026.