Blackpool’s League One promotion hopes will have been boosted by news that rivals Oxford United have lost their manager.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Liam Manning had left his role at the Kassam Stadium in order to take up the head coach position at Championship Bristol City, leaving the U’s on the lookout for a new team lead for the second time in less than eight months.

There’s no doubt the 38-year-old’s surprise exit will come as a blow to Oxford, who were 17th in the table and in serious risk of relegation when Manning was brought onboard to revive the club’s fortunes in March.

The ex-MK Dons boss certainly did that as he left the U’s joint-second in the table with Bolton and three points behind leaders Portsmouth with nearly a third of the 2023-24 season complete. Indeed, Oxford’s 1-1 draw with Neil Critchley’s side was just one of three games Oxford failed to win at home under Manning before his exit.

Oxford will have their work cut out to replicate that successful appointment and ensure the team remains legitimate title and promotion contenders.

As you would expect, the eighth-placed Seasiders will be focused entirely on their own situation and the factors that only they can control in the current battle for Championship football.

Yet they’ll still retain a vested interest in the latest course of action needed at the Kassam Stadium outfit. So who are the early favourites for the Oxford job and who could be pitting themselves against Criutchley for the battle ahead?

Well, here’s the latest bookies’ odds on the race to replace Manning according to Bet Victor.

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley in the Kassam Stadium dugout for the Seasiders' 1-1 draw with Liam Manning's Oxford in October.

2 . Craig Short - 20/1 Current status: First-team coach at Oxford and current caretaker manager at the U's Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

3 . Nigel Pearson - 20/1 Current status: Out of work following Bristol City sacking Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

4 . Nathan Jones - 16/1 Current status: Has been without a job since his sacking as Southampton manager in February. Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales