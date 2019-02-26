Who are the four people now in charge of the day-to-day running of Blackpool FC?

Blackpool Football Club looks set for a brighter future
Blackpool Football Club looks set for a brighter future

Yesterday evening the news thousands of fans had been waiting for was confirmed as Owen Oyston was officially removed from his role on Blackpool FC's board.

The Gazette has now taken a look at the four people who have been placed on the receiver's new-look board. They are: