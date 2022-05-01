It was a disappointing result for Pool in their final home game of the campaign

Which players scored 5s? Ratings from Blackpool's disappointing defeat to Derby County

Blackpool’s final home game of the season ended with a disappointing defeat to already-relegated Derby County yesterday.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 1st May 2022, 9:00 am

Here’s how Pool’s players rated:

1. Chris Maxwell - 5/10

Made a costly error fumbling the cross for Derby’s opening goal. Hit a lot of long balls up to Gary Madine.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

2. Callum Connolly - 5/10

Not one of his better games. Got caught ball-watching a couple of times and too often crossed too close to the goalkeeper.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

3. MAN OF THE MATCH: Richard Keogh - 7/10

Excellent defensively and calm and composed on the ball. Fired up against his former side and even had a chance to score.

Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood

4. Jordan Thorniley - 6/10

Utilised his trademark diagonal ball a few times before being brought off at half-time and replaced by Oliver Casey.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

