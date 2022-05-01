Which players scored 5s? Ratings from Blackpool's disappointing defeat to Derby County

Here’s how Pool’s players rated:
1. Chris Maxwell - 5/10
Made a costly error fumbling the cross for Derby’s opening goal. Hit a lot of long balls up to Gary Madine.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. Callum Connolly - 5/10
Not one of his better games. Got caught ball-watching a couple of times and too often crossed too close to the goalkeeper.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. MAN OF THE MATCH: Richard Keogh - 7/10
Excellent defensively and calm and composed on the ball. Fired up against his former side and even had a chance to score.
Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood
4. Jordan Thorniley - 6/10
Utilised his trademark diagonal ball a few times before being brought off at half-time and replaced by Oliver Casey.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth