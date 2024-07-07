Blackpool begin the campaign with an away trip to Crawley Town – who are one of the seven new teams entering England’s third tier.

The Red Devils went up from League Two via the play-offs, while Stockport County, Wrexham and Mansfield Town also won promotion.

Elsewhere, Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United also enter the division following their relegations from the Championship.

We’ve taken a closer look at last year’s average attendance for each club in League One this time around: