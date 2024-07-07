Which League One club had the highest average attendance last season - with Blackpool compared to Birmingham City and Rotherham United

By Amos Wynn
Published 7th Jul 2024, 16:00 BST
The new League One season gets started next month.

Blackpool begin the campaign with an away trip to Crawley Town – who are one of the seven new teams entering England’s third tier.

The Red Devils went up from League Two via the play-offs, while Stockport County, Wrexham and Mansfield Town also won promotion.

Elsewhere, Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United also enter the division following their relegations from the Championship.

We’ve taken a closer look at last year’s average attendance for each club in League One this time around:

1. Crawley Town:

Average attendance in 2023/24: 3,318.Photo: Steve Bardens

2. Burton Albion

Average attendance in 2023/24: 3,419.Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

3. Stevenage

Average attendance in 2023/24: 4,835.Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

4. Wycombe Wanderers

Average attendance in 2023/24: 4,980.Photo: Mike Owen

5. Shrewsbury Town

Average attendance in 2023/24: 6,361.Photo: Naomi Baker

6. Cambridge United

Average attendance in 2023/24: 6,679.Photo: David Rogers

