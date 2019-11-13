Which Blackpool players are out of contract at the end of the season?
A number of Blackpool players' contracts are due to expire at the end of the current 2019/20 League One campaign.
1. Goalkeeper: Jak Alnwick
On loan from Rangers until the end of season
2. Goalkeeper: Myles Boney
Contract runs until summer 2021 with option to extend by 12 months
3. Goalkeeper: Mark Howard
Contract expires at the end of the season.
4. Goalkeeper: Christoffer Mafoumbi
Contract expires at the end of the season.
