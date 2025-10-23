Where the last Blackpool team featuring Ian Evatt are now - featuring two current staff members,

The former Seasiders defender has put pen to paper on a deal at Bloomfield Road until June 2028, and will be hoping to replicate the success he enjoyed as a player - during which time he won promotion from both League One and the Championship under Simon Grayson and Ian Holloway respectively.

Since hanging up his playing boots in 2018, the 43-year-old has enjoyed a pretty successful coaching career on the whole.

During his time with Barrow he won the National League title, while a four-and-a-half year stint with Bolton Wanderers saw him deliver promotion from League Two and the EFL Trophy.

The Trotters were also close to reaching the Championship, but were defeated by Oxford United in the 2024 play-off final, with Evatt’s departure from the Toughsheet Community Stadium coming six months later.

Returning to Blackpool will ignite a number of memories for Evatt, with his last game in Tangerine coming back in 2012.

The fixture saw the Seasiders draw 1-1 away to Bristol City, courtesy of a late Tom Ince equaliser.

Here’s where the final Blackpool team featuring Evatt are now:

1 . Matt Gilks Matt Gilks made 200 appearances for Blackpool during his playing career. In recent years he’s worked as a goalkeeping coach, with his CV in that department including a stint at Bolton Wanderers, alongside Evatt, and more recently Barnsley. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2 . Alex Baptiste Alex Baptiste was with Blackpool between 2008 and 2013, making 187 appearances in total. Since retiring in 2022, the 39-year-old has worked as an agent. Photo: Harry Engels Photo Sales

3 . Craig Cathcart Craig Cathcart made 117 appearances for Blackpool between 2010 and 2014. The defender called time on his playing career back in 2023, following a very brief stint with Belgium Pro League side K.V. Kortrijk. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White Photo Sales

4 . Ian Evatt Ian Evatt is back at Blackpool as head coach. Photo: Blackpool FC Photo Sales

5 . Stephen Crainey Stephen Crainey was at Bloomfield Road as a player between 2007 and 2013. The 43-year-old is now back with the club as Evatt's assistant coach. Photo: Ross Kinnaird Photo Sales