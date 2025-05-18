The Seasiders travelled to the Kassam Stadium to take on Oxford United in the first leg of the semi-final clash between the two.

Ellis Simms was on hand with a brace for Neil Critchley’s side, while Ollie Turton also found the back of the net in the 3-0 victory.

A 3-3 draw at Bloomfield Road in the return leg was enough for Blackpool to secure their place in the final – where a Kenny Dougall brace helped them to a 2-1 win over Lincoln City at Wembley.

Here’s where the Seasiders team that started the first leg against Oxford are now:

1 . Neil Critchley On the back of the conclusion of his second spell with Blackpool last August, Neil Critchley took over as Hearts head coach - but was sacked from his role at Tynecastle last month.

2 . Chris Maxwell Chris Maxwell, who made 114 appearances during his time with Blackpool, recently ended his career with Huddersfield Town, after being forced to retire due to injury.

3 . Ollie Turton Ollie Turton made 165 appearances for Blackpool during his time with the club. The fullback has recently been made a free agent after being released by Huddersfield.

4 . Dan Ballard Dan Ballard was on loan with the Seasiders from Arsenal during the 2020/21 season. The defender made the permanent move to Sunderland 2022, and still remains at the Stadium of Light.

5 . James Husband James Husband is still with Blackpool, currently serving as club captain, and earlier this year hit the 200-game mark for the club.