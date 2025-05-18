The Seasiders travelled to the Kassam Stadium to take on Oxford United in the first leg of the semi-final clash between the two.
Ellis Simms was on hand with a brace for Neil Critchley’s side, while Ollie Turton also found the back of the net in the 3-0 victory.
A 3-3 draw at Bloomfield Road in the return leg was enough for Blackpool to secure their place in the final – where a Kenny Dougall brace helped them to a 2-1 win over Lincoln City at Wembley.
Here’s where the Seasiders team that started the first leg against Oxford are now:
1. Neil Critchley
On the back of the conclusion of his second spell with Blackpool last August, Neil Critchley took over as Hearts head coach - but was sacked from his role at Tynecastle last month. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
2. Chris Maxwell
Chris Maxwell, who made 114 appearances during his time with Blackpool, recently ended his career with Huddersfield Town, after being forced to retire due to injury. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. Ollie Turton
Ollie Turton made 165 appearances for Blackpool during his time with the club. The fullback has recently been made a free agent after being released by Huddersfield. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
4. Dan Ballard
Dan Ballard was on loan with the Seasiders from Arsenal during the 2020/21 season. The defender made the permanent move to Sunderland 2022, and still remains at the Stadium of Light. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
5. James Husband
James Husband is still with Blackpool, currently serving as club captain, and earlier this year hit the 200-game mark for the club. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
6. Luke Garbutt
After departing the Seasiders in 2023, former Everton youngster Luke Garbutt joined Salford City in 2023. The defender has recently had his stay at the Peninsula Stadium extended by a further 12 months. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell