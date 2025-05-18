Where the Blackpool team that started the 2021 play-offs are now - including Sunderland defender and Birmingham City winger

By Amos Wynn
Published 18th May 2025, 12:00 BST
On this day (May 18) in 2021 Blackpool started their League One play-off journey.

The Seasiders travelled to the Kassam Stadium to take on Oxford United in the first leg of the semi-final clash between the two.

Ellis Simms was on hand with a brace for Neil Critchley’s side, while Ollie Turton also found the back of the net in the 3-0 victory.

A 3-3 draw at Bloomfield Road in the return leg was enough for Blackpool to secure their place in the final – where a Kenny Dougall brace helped them to a 2-1 win over Lincoln City at Wembley.

Here’s where the Seasiders team that started the first leg against Oxford are now:

On the back of the conclusion of his second spell with Blackpool last August, Neil Critchley took over as Hearts head coach - but was sacked from his role at Tynecastle last month.

1. Neil Critchley

On the back of the conclusion of his second spell with Blackpool last August, Neil Critchley took over as Hearts head coach - but was sacked from his role at Tynecastle last month. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Chris Maxwell, who made 114 appearances during his time with Blackpool, recently ended his career with Huddersfield Town, after being forced to retire due to injury.

2. Chris Maxwell

Chris Maxwell, who made 114 appearances during his time with Blackpool, recently ended his career with Huddersfield Town, after being forced to retire due to injury. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Ollie Turton made 165 appearances for Blackpool during his time with the club. The fullback has recently been made a free agent after being released by Huddersfield.

3. Ollie Turton

Ollie Turton made 165 appearances for Blackpool during his time with the club. The fullback has recently been made a free agent after being released by Huddersfield. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Dan Ballard was on loan with the Seasiders from Arsenal during the 2020/21 season. The defender made the permanent move to Sunderland 2022, and still remains at the Stadium of Light.

4. Dan Ballard

Dan Ballard was on loan with the Seasiders from Arsenal during the 2020/21 season. The defender made the permanent move to Sunderland 2022, and still remains at the Stadium of Light. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
James Husband is still with Blackpool, currently serving as club captain, and earlier this year hit the 200-game mark for the club.

5. James Husband

James Husband is still with Blackpool, currently serving as club captain, and earlier this year hit the 200-game mark for the club. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
After departing the Seasiders in 2023, former Everton youngster Luke Garbutt joined Salford City in 2023. The defender has recently had his stay at the Peninsula Stadium extended by a further 12 months.

6. Luke Garbutt

After departing the Seasiders in 2023, former Everton youngster Luke Garbutt joined Salford City in 2023. The defender has recently had his stay at the Peninsula Stadium extended by a further 12 months. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolBirmingham CitySunderlandLeague OneOllie TurtonEllis SimmsSeasidersNeil CritchleyOxford United
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice