The Seasiders welcomed Luton Town to Bloomfield Road for the first leg of the semi-final clash between the two sides.

Mark Cullen was on hand with a hat trick to help Gary Bowyer’s team to a 3-2 victory.

Despite the size of the occasion, the majority of Blackpool fans stayed away from the game as part of the four-year boycott in protest of the then-Oyston ownership.

In the second leg a few days later at Kenilworth Road, Nathan Delfouneso and Armand Gnanduillet had both found the back of the net for the Seasiders, but it was a stoppage time own goal from Stuart Moore that helped them to 3-3 draw – which booked their place in the final.

Bowyer’s side ultimately ended up clinching promotion, as they claimed a 2-1 win over Exeter City at Wembley, courtesy of goals from Brad Potts and Cullen.

Here’s where the Blackpool team that started the first leg are now:

1 . Gary Bowyer The manager who guided the Seasiders to promotion from League Two returned to the dugout with Burton Albion back in December following a period out of football. Despite the Brewers being in a tough position at the time of the 53-year-old's appointment, he was able to keep them in League One against the odds. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts Photo Sales

2 . Sam Slocombe Goalkeeper Sam Slocombe made 46 appearances for Blackpool during the 2016/17 season. The 36-year-old has been with Notts County since 2019. Photo: CameraSport - David Shipman Photo Sales

3 . Kelvin Mellor Kelvin Mellor, who was with Blackpool between 2016 and 2018, returned to where he career started last year, spending the 2024/25 campaign with Nantwich Town. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts Photo Sales

4 . Will Aimson After initially joining Blackpool on loan in 2015, Will Aimson made the move permanent and went on to make 69 appearances for the club. The defender is currently with Wigan Athletic, having made the move from Exeter City last summer. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts Photo Sales

5 . Tom Aldred After spending the last few years playing in Australia, former Seasiders skipper Tom Aldred spent last season with Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League, where he won the double. Photo: CameraSport - David Shipman Photo Sales