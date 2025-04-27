Where the Blackpool team that painfully missed out on the play-offs 12 months ago are now

By Amos Wynn
Published 27th Apr 2025, 18:00 BST
Blackpool have endured their fair share of disappointment since being relegated back to League One.

In their first two seasons back in the third tier, the club has failed to make the play-offs.

Results on Saturday mathematically ruled the Seasiders out of the race for the top six for another year, with Leyton Orient and Reading both

A year ago today, Blackpool faced another blow, as they suffered a 3-2 defeat to the Royals on the final day of the 2023/24 campaign.

Despite Karamoko Dembele opening the scoring in the fourth minute, it was the home side who came out on top at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, with a stoppage time goal from Jordan Gabriel being nothing more than a consolation.

Results elsewhere meant if the Seasiders had done their job then they would've reached the play-offs, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Here’s the team that featured in that game last year and where they are now:

After being given the summer at Bloomfield Road, Neil Critchley was sacked just two league games into the current campaign. Just over a month after his Seasiders departure, he was handed the top job at Hearts, but has recently been sacked by the SPL club.

1. Head coach: Neil Critchley

Dan Grimshaw departed Blackpool for Plymouth Argyle back in August, but has struggled in the Championship, losing his spot as the Pilgrims' starting goalkeeper.

2. Dan Grimshaw

Matthew Pennington remains with Blackpool, but hasn't been a guaranteed starter since the appointment of Steve Bruce, with injury disrupting his longest run in the team.

3. Matthew Pennington

Marvin Ekpiteta joined Hibernian following the conclusion of his contract with Blackpool, but has only featured 13 times in the SPL this season.

4. Marvin Ekpiteta

James Husband remains with the Seasiders and was named as club captain last summer.

5. James Husband

CJ Hamilton is also still a Blackpool player, and has featured 31 times this season.

6. CJ Hamilton

