Where the Blackpool team that painfully missed out on the play-offs 12 months ago are now

In their first two seasons back in the third tier, the club has failed to make the play-offs.
A year ago today, Blackpool faced another blow, as they suffered a 3-2 defeat to the Royals on the final day of the 2023/24 campaign.
Despite Karamoko Dembele opening the scoring in the fourth minute, it was the home side who came out on top at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, with a stoppage time goal from Jordan Gabriel being nothing more than a consolation.
Results elsewhere meant if the Seasiders had done their job then they would've reached the play-offs, but it wasn’t meant to be.
Here’s the team that featured in that game last year and where they are now:
1. Head coach: Neil Critchley
After being given the summer at Bloomfield Road, Neil Critchley was sacked just two league games into the current campaign. Just over a month after his Seasiders departure, he was handed the top job at Hearts, but has recently been sacked by the SPL club. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Dan Grimshaw
Dan Grimshaw departed Blackpool for Plymouth Argyle back in August, but has struggled in the Championship, losing his spot as the Pilgrims' starting goalkeeper. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Matthew Pennington
Matthew Pennington remains with Blackpool, but hasn't been a guaranteed starter since the appointment of Steve Bruce, with injury disrupting his longest run in the team. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. Marvin Ekpiteta
Marvin Ekpiteta joined Hibernian following the conclusion of his contract with Blackpool, but has only featured 13 times in the SPL this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. James Husband
James Husband remains with the Seasiders and was named as club captain last summer. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. CJ Hamilton
CJ Hamilton is also still a Blackpool player, and has featured 31 times this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
