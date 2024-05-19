After claiming a 2-1 victory at Boundary Park in the first leg, goals from Keith Southern, Andrew Morrell and Keigan Parker were on the scoresheet in a 3-1 win at Bloomfield Road to progress to Wembley.
A number of players in that team would go on to represent Blackpool in the Premier League a few years later, while others would depart soon after.
Here’s where the starting XI that overcame Oldham are now:
1. Paul Rachubka
Paul Rachubka, who started his career with Manchester United, was in goal for the Seasiders. He finished his football career with Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League in 2018 and now works as an accountant. Photo: CARL DE SOUZA
2. Shaun Barker
Shaun Barker joined the Seasiders in 2006 from Rotherham United, and was named as the club's player of the season during the promotion campaign. He went on to play for Derby County and Burton Albion, and has been an U18s coach with the latter since hanging up his boots in 2018. Photo: Jamie McDonald
3. Michael Jackson
Former Bury and Preston North End defender Michael Jackson joined Blackpool in 2006 from Tranmere Rovers. The 50-year-old later played for Shrewsbury Town before retiring in 2010. As a coach, he currently works for Burnley, and has previously served as caretaker manager at Turf Moor. Photo: Gary M. Prior
4. Ian Evatt
Ian Evatt enjoyed a successful period with Blackpool. The retired defender initially joined the club on loan from QPR in 2006, but made the move permanent the following year. He departed Bloomfield Road in 2013, making the move to Chesterfield, where he finished his playing career. The 42-year-old is currently the manager of Bolton Wanderers. Photo: Harry Engels
5. Robbie Williams
Robbie Williams was on loan with Blackpool from Barnsley in 2007, and marked his final outing with a goal in the play-off final. He later played for the likes of Huddersfield Town and Plymouth Argyle before hanging his boots up in 2019 following a second stint with Limerick- where he also coached. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
6. Adrian Forbes
Adrian Forbes joined Blackpool in 2006 following spells with Norwich City, Luton Town and Swansea City. He left Bloomfield Road 2008 for Millwall, before later playing Grimsby Town and Lowestoft Town before hanging up his boots in 2012. The 45-year-old recently left his coaching role with Luton's academy for an opportunity in America. Photo: Julian Finney