Where the Blackpool team that claimed semi-final victory over Nottingham Forest are 15 years on

By Amos Wynn
Published 8th May 2025, 11:00 BST
On this day 15 years ago Blackpool started their Championship play-off journey.

The Seasiders welcomed Nottingham Forest to Bloomfield Road for the first leg of the semi-final clash between the two sides.

After falling behind to a Chris Cohen goal in the 13th minute, Ian Holloway’s side turned things around courtesy of a Keith Southern strike from close-range ahead of the half hour mark and a Charlie Adam penalty after the break to take a 2-1 lead to the City Ground.

The second leg a few days later proved to be just as eventful, as DJ Campbell claimed a hat-trick in a 4-3 win, with Stephen Dobbie also on the scoresheet.

In the final against Cardiff City at Wembley, Blackpool tasted victory again, as Adam, Gary Taylor-Fletcher and Brett Ormerod all found the back of the net, as the Seasiders overcame the Bluebirds 3-2 to book their place in the Premier League.

We’ve taken a look back on the team that started the first play-off semi-final – and where they are now:

1. Where are they now?

Matt Gilks made 200 appearances for Blackpool during his playing career. In recent years he’s worked as a goalkeeping coach, with his CV in that department including a stint along Ian Evatt at Bolton Wanderers. The 42-year-old is currently with Barnsley, having joined the Tykes back in February.

2. Matt Gilks

Matt Gilks made 200 appearances for Blackpool during his playing career. In recent years he’s worked as a goalkeeping coach, with his CV in that department including a stint along Ian Evatt at Bolton Wanderers. The 42-year-old is currently with Barnsley, having joined the Tykes back in February. Photo: Stu Forster

Seamus Coleman was on loan with the Seasiders in 2010, and has gone on to enjoy a long career with Everton, where he still remains.

3. Seamus Coleman

Seamus Coleman was on loan with the Seasiders in 2010, and has gone on to enjoy a long career with Everton, where he still remains. Photo: Clive Mason

Alex Baptiste was with Blackpool between 2008 and 2013, making 187 appearances in total. Since retiring in 2022, the 39-year-old has worked as an agent.

4. Alex Baptiste

Alex Baptiste was with Blackpool between 2008 and 2013, making 187 appearances in total. Since retiring in 2022, the 39-year-old has worked as an agent. Photo: Harry Engels

Ian Evatt played 254 games for the Seasiders during his playing career between 2007 and 2013. The 43-year-old moved into management after hanging up his boots, and spent five years with Bolton Wanderers before departing the Toughsheet Community Stadium in January.

5. Ian Evatt

Ian Evatt played 254 games for the Seasiders during his playing career between 2007 and 2013. The 43-year-old moved into management after hanging up his boots, and spent five years with Bolton Wanderers before departing the Toughsheet Community Stadium in January. Photo: Scott Heavey

Stephen Crainey was at Bloomfield Road between 2007 and 2013. Since retiring, the 43-year-old has held coaching roles with Fleetwood Town, Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers.

6. Stephen Crainey

Stephen Crainey was at Bloomfield Road between 2007 and 2013. Since retiring, the 43-year-old has held coaching roles with Fleetwood Town, Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers. Photo: Ross Kinnaird

