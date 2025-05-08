Where the Blackpool team that claimed semi-final victory over Nottingham Forest are 15 years on

The Seasiders welcomed Nottingham Forest to Bloomfield Road for the first leg of the semi-final clash between the two sides.

After falling behind to a Chris Cohen goal in the 13th minute, Ian Holloway’s side turned things around courtesy of a Keith Southern strike from close-range ahead of the half hour mark and a Charlie Adam penalty after the break to take a 2-1 lead to the City Ground.

The second leg a few days later proved to be just as eventful, as DJ Campbell claimed a hat-trick in a 4-3 win, with Stephen Dobbie also on the scoresheet.

In the final against Cardiff City at Wembley, Blackpool tasted victory again, as Adam, Gary Taylor-Fletcher and Brett Ormerod all found the back of the net, as the Seasiders overcame the Bluebirds 3-2 to book their place in the Premier League.

We’ve taken a look back on the team that started the first play-off semi-final – and where they are now:

1 . Where are they now? On this day in 2010, Blackpool claimed a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest in the first leg of the play-off semi-final meeting between the pair. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

2 . Matt Gilks Matt Gilks made 200 appearances for Blackpool during his playing career. In recent years he’s worked as a goalkeeping coach, with his CV in that department including a stint along Ian Evatt at Bolton Wanderers. The 42-year-old is currently with Barnsley, having joined the Tykes back in February. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3 . Seamus Coleman Seamus Coleman was on loan with the Seasiders in 2010, and has gone on to enjoy a long career with Everton, where he still remains. Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

4 . Alex Baptiste Alex Baptiste was with Blackpool between 2008 and 2013, making 187 appearances in total. Since retiring in 2022, the 39-year-old has worked as an agent. Photo: Harry Engels Photo Sales

5 . Ian Evatt Ian Evatt played 254 games for the Seasiders during his playing career between 2007 and 2013. The 43-year-old moved into management after hanging up his boots, and spent five years with Bolton Wanderers before departing the Toughsheet Community Stadium in January. Photo: Scott Heavey Photo Sales