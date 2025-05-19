The Seasiders headed into the second leg at Bloomfield Road with things already in their favour, after already claiming a 2-1 win at Boundary Park.

Goals from Keith Southern, Andy Morrell and Keigan Parker helped to put the contest beyond all doubt to send Simon Grayson’s side to Wembley.

In the final later that month, the latter of the three scorers from the Oldham game was on target once again, alongside Robbie Williams, as Blackpool headed to the Championship with a 2-0 victory against Yeovil Town.

Some of the players that featured that day would also enjoy success in the same ground a few years later, when an even bigger prize was at the end of the line – in the shape of the Premier League promotion.

Here’s a look at where the team that took on Oldham in the second leg in 2007 are now:

SUB: Paul Rachubka Paul Rachubka was with Blackpool between 2007 and 2011. He finished his football career with Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League in 2018 and now works as an accountant.

Shaun Barker Shaun Barker was with the Seasiders between 2006 and 2009, before leaving for Derby County. The 42-year-old now does media work for Rams TV, as well as working as a coach with Burton Albion's youngsters.

Mike Jackson Mike Jackson was with the Seasiders between 2006 and 2008, after previously playing for Preston North. Following his retirement in 2014, the 51-year-old moved into coaching, and has worked with the Burnley first-team for the last few years.

Ian Evatt Ian Evatt played 254 games for the Seasiders during his playing career between 2007 and 2013. The 43-year-old moved into management after hanging up his boots, and spent five years with Bolton Wanderers before departing the Toughsheet Community Stadium in January.

Robbie Williams Robbie Williams was on loan with the Seasiders from Barnsley back in 2007. The defender called time on his playing career back in 2019, hanging up his boots with Limerick, after a number of years in the League of Ireland with various clubs.