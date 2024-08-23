Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is a week remaining of the summer transfer window - but Blackpool are currently without a head coach as they look to conclude their business.

The Seasiders parted ways with Neil Critchley earlier this week, with back-to-back League One defeats to newly-promoted Crawley Town and Stockport County spelling the end for the 45-year-old.

Throughout the summer, the ex-Liverpool figure added eight new players to his squad, with a focus on playing a 3-5-2 formation.

Critchley had also hinted certain individuals were no longer part of his plans, while the futures of others remained uncertain due to interest elsewhere.

Ahead of the transfer deadline on August 30 at 11pm, Blackpool will be looking to make further deals, but without a head coach and a set style of play the responsibility will be the recruitment team for now.

“That’s probably not a conversation with me at the moment, it’s something the recruitment team and David (Downes) will deal with,” said interim head coach Richard Keogh.

“My focus is on the team, I’ve not had time to think about things like that because there’s been so much happening and things to prepare for. The honest answer (about recruitment) is, I don’t know at the moment.

“I’m not thinking about those kinds of things, I’m concentrating on the team to give us the best opportunity to get a positive result.

“Things may change in the next few days, but at the moment we’ve got really good people in those departments.”