Where every Blackpool player started their football careers- including Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest academy graduates

By Amos Wynn
Published 19th Jun 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2024, 18:03 BST
The Blackpool squad is built up of players from various different footballing backgrounds.

Each individual have gone through various academies, with the path into the senior game easier for some compared to others.

Here’s where each Seasiders player started their footballing journey:

Sheffield-born Richard O'Donnell came through the Owls' youth system, and went on to make 20 appearances for Wednesday's senior team before departing permanently for Chesterfield after a number of loan spells away from Hillsborough.

Dan Grimshaw came through the Manchester City academy, but was unable to make a senior appearance for the club before making the move to Blackpool in 2021.

Matthew Pennington started his career with Everton, and made nine first team appearances. His singular goal for the club came in a Merseyside Derby against Liverpool.

Olly Casey started his career with Leeds United, where he made three senior appearances before making the move to Blackpool in 2021.

James Husband was released by Leeds United as a teenager before joining Doncaster Rovers, where he got his first taste of senior football.

Blackpool's Deadline Day signing Dan Sassi initially came through Stoke City's academy before making the move to Burnley.

