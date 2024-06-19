Each individual have gone through various academies, with the path into the senior game easier for some compared to others.
Here’s where each Seasiders player started their footballing journey:
1. Richard O'Donnell- Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield-born Richard O'Donnell came through the Owls' youth system, and went on to make 20 appearances for Wednesday's senior team before departing permanently for Chesterfield after a number of loan spells away from Hillsborough. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. Dan Grimshaw- Manchester City
Dan Grimshaw came through the Manchester City academy, but was unable to make a senior appearance for the club before making the move to Blackpool in 2021. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Matthew Pennington- Everton
Matthew Pennington started his career with Everton, and made nine first team appearances. His singular goal for the club came in a Merseyside Derby against Liverpool. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. Olly Casey- Leeds United
Olly Casey started his career with Leeds United, where he made three senior appearances before making the move to Blackpool in 2021. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
5. James Husband- Leeds United
James Husband was released by Leeds United as a teenager before joining Doncaster Rovers, where he got his first taste of senior football. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. Dan Sassi- Stoke City
Blackpool's Deadline Day signing Dan Sassi initially came through Stoke City's academy before making the move to Burnley. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC