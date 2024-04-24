The Seasiders will need to pick up all three points away to Reading and hope results go their way elsewhere if they are to finish the season in the League One play-offs, with Barnsley, Lincoln City and Oxford United also still competing for a place in the top six.

At this stage last year, Blackpool had nothing to play for in the Championship, with their relegation already confirmed before their trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich.

Nonetheless, they were still able to finish on a high, as Morgan Rogers scored the only goal of the 1-0 win in Norfolk.

There’s been a lot of change at Bloomfield Road since, with Neil Critchley returning as head coach and a number of players coming in and out.

Here’s where the starting XI and bench from the final game of last season are now:

GK: Dan Grimshaw Dan Grimshaw was in goal for the victory over Norwich, and has become Blackpool's first choice in League One. The ex-Manchester City keeper has been one of the Seasiders' best players this season, with a number of impressive games under his belt.

RB: Callum Connolly Callum Connolly started at right back for Stephen Dobbie's side. The defender has made 21 appearances for the Seasiders this season, but hasn't featured regularly in recent times.

CB: Curtis Nelson Curtis Nelson departed the Seasiders following their relegation to League One, with the 30-year-old joining Derby County, where he could earn automatic promotion on the final weekend.

CB: Jordan Thorniley Jordan Thorniley also left Bloomfield Road at the conclusion of last season. He made the move to Oxford United, but has only managed eight league appearances.