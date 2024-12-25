Where Blackpool's last team to win on Boxing Day are now - including Jose Mourinho defender, Indian Super League pro, and Preston North End man

By Amos Wynn
Published 25th Dec 2024, 12:00 GMT
It’s been a while since Blackpool tasted victory on Boxing Day.

The Seasiders face the tough task of taking on Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground this year, with the Welsh currently sat third in the League One table.

Steve Bruce’s side have picked up 10 points in their last four games, but will need to improve on Saturday’s underwhelming 0-0 stalemate with Stevenage at Bloomfield Road.

The last time Blackpool won a game in the traditional festive game was back in 2016, as Mark Cullen scored the only goal of a 1-0 victory away to Hartlepool United in League Two.

We’ve taken a closer look at where that team is now:

Blackpool claimed a 1-0 victory away to Hartlepool United on Boxing Day back in 2016.

Goalkeeper Sam Slocombe made 46 appearances for Blackpool during the 2016/17 season. The 36-year-old has been with Notts County since 2019.

Kelvin Mellor, who was with Blackpool between 2016 and 2018, is back with Nantwich Town - which is where his career started.

After spending the last few years playing in Australia, former Seasiders skipper Tom Aldred is now with Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League.

Clark Robertson joined Dundee in the summer after spending time playing for F.C. Ashdod in Israel.

Andy Taylor had two stints at Bloomfield Road during his playing career, and is currently the manager of Bolton Wanderers' B team.

