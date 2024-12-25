The Seasiders face the tough task of taking on Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground this year, with the Welsh currently sat third in the League One table.

Steve Bruce’s side have picked up 10 points in their last four games, but will need to improve on Saturday’s underwhelming 0-0 stalemate with Stevenage at Bloomfield Road.

The last time Blackpool won a game in the traditional festive game was back in 2016, as Mark Cullen scored the only goal of a 1-0 victory away to Hartlepool United in League Two.

We’ve taken a closer look at where that team is now:

1 . Where are they now? Blackpool claimed a 1-0 victory away to Hartlepool United on Boxing Day back in 2016. Photo: CameraSport - David Shipman Photo Sales

2 . Sam Slocombe Goalkeeper Sam Slocombe made 46 appearances for Blackpool during the 2016/17 season. The 36-year-old has been with Notts County since 2019. Photo: CameraSport - David Shipman Photo Sales

3 . Kelvin Mellor Kelvin Mellor, who was with Blackpool between 2016 and 2018, is back with Nantwich Town - which is where his career started. Photo: CameraSport - David Shipman Photo Sales

4 . Tom Aldred After spending the last few years playing in Australia, former Seasiders skipper Tom Aldred is now with Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League. Photo: CameraSport - David Shipman Photo Sales

5 . Clark Robertson Clark Robertson joined Dundee in the summer after spending time playing for F.C. Ashdod in Israel. Photo: CameraSport - David Shipman Photo Sales