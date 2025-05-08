Since then, the Seasiders have failed to reach the League One play-offs in their first two attempts of getting back to the second tier.

The club finished the 2023/24 campaign in eighth, after missing out on the top six on the last day, while in the most-recent season they ended up in ninth.

On this day (May 8) in 2023 took on Norwich City in what was their final Championship outing, knowing before kick off that they had already been relegated.

Morgan Rogers scored the only goal of the game, as Stephen Dobbie’s side recorded a 1-0 victory at Carrow Road.

Here’s where the team that started that day are now:

1 . Where are they now? Blackpool's final Championship game came on this day in 2023. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

2 . Dan Grimshaw Dan Grimshaw departed Blackpool for Plymouth Argyle last August after impressing in League One, but struggled on his return to the Championship, losing his spot as the Pilgrims' starting goalkeeper during the second half of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

3 . Callum Connolly Callum Connolly made 108 appearances for Blackpool between 2021 and 2024, before joining Stockport County last the conclusion of his contract last summer. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

4 . Curtis Nelson Curtis Nelson departed the Seasiders following their relegation to League One, with the 30-year-old joining Derby County - whom he is still with. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

5 . Jordan Thorniley Jordan Thorniley also departed the Seasiders following the club's relegation, and went on to join Oxford United - where he has faced further injury problems. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales