Where Blackpool finished in the Championship's final Expected Goals table

Here, using data collected by xG Data, we take a look at which sides overperformed in the Championship this season, and which sides underperformed.

NOTE: Derby County’s and Reading’s points deductions are not taken into account.

1. Fulham - 90 points Fulham performed exactly how they were expected to compared to their xG, with a points-per-game (PPG) ratio of 1.96.

2. Bournemouth - 80.6 points The Cherries overperformed by 7.4 xG points, but still squeeze into second place anyway with a PPG of 1.75.

3. West Brom - 80 points A surprise one perhaps, but the data shows the Baggies finished seven places below where they ought to have having underperformed by a massive 13 xG points.

4. Sheffield United - 77.2 points The Blades under-performed by 2.2 xG points, giving them a PPG of 1.68. But it's made no difference as they still finished in the play-offs.