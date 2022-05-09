Where Blackpool finished in the Championship's final Expected Goals table

But that was about right? Or could and perhaps should they have finished higher?
Here, using data collected by xG Data, we take a look at which sides overperformed in the Championship this season, and which sides underperformed.
NOTE: Derby County’s and Reading’s points deductions are not taken into account.
1. Fulham - 90 points
Fulham performed exactly how they were expected to compared to their xG, with a points-per-game (PPG) ratio of 1.96.
Photo: CameraSport - Ashley Western
2. Bournemouth - 80.6 points
The Cherries overperformed by 7.4 xG points, but still squeeze into second place anyway with a PPG of 1.75.
Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook
3. West Brom - 80 points
A surprise one perhaps, but the data shows the Baggies finished seven places below where they ought to have having underperformed by a massive 13 xG points.
Photo: CameraSport - Kevin Barnes
4. Sheffield United - 77.2 points
The Blades under-performed by 2.2 xG points, giving them a PPG of 1.68. But it's made no difference as they still finished in the play-offs.
Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley