Blackpool's season ended with a shocking 5-0 defeat to relegated Posh on Saturday

Where Blackpool finished in the Championship's final Expected Goals table

Saturday’s shocking season finale at Peterborough United meant Blackpool ended the campaign in 16th place in the Championship.

By Matt Scrafton
Monday, 9th May 2022, 1:24 pm

But that was about right? Or could and perhaps should they have finished higher?

Here, using data collected by xG Data, we take a look at which sides overperformed in the Championship this season, and which sides underperformed.

NOTE: Derby County’s and Reading’s points deductions are not taken into account.

1. Fulham - 90 points

Fulham performed exactly how they were expected to compared to their xG, with a points-per-game (PPG) ratio of 1.96.

Photo: CameraSport - Ashley Western

Photo Sales

2. Bournemouth - 80.6 points

The Cherries overperformed by 7.4 xG points, but still squeeze into second place anyway with a PPG of 1.75.

Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

Photo Sales

3. West Brom - 80 points

A surprise one perhaps, but the data shows the Baggies finished seven places below where they ought to have having underperformed by a massive 13 xG points.

Photo: CameraSport - Kevin Barnes

Photo Sales

4. Sheffield United - 77.2 points

The Blades under-performed by 2.2 xG points, giving them a PPG of 1.68. But it's made no difference as they still finished in the play-offs.

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales
BlackpoolPeterborough UnitedDerby CountyReading
Next Page
Page 1 of 6