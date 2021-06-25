Where Blackpool, Derby County & more finish in the 2021/22 Championship - according to the bookies
The 2021/22 Championship campaign little over a month away, and the anticipation is growing following the release of the full fixture list.
It's set to be another enthralling campaign of shock results, dramatic late goals and, let's be honest, questionable refereeing decisions, in what should be one of the most competitive seasons of second-tier football in some time.
Now, a particularly brutal run of fixtures at the end start or the end of a season can see a side's hopes of promotion or avoiding relegation, and today's fixture release could have left some teams sweating over how their run of matches will affect their overall season objectives.
Here's a look at where the bookies think Blackpool and every other side will finish in the 2021/22 Championship table, following today's big fixture release: