Where Blackpool, Derby County & more finish in the 2021/22 Championship - according to the bookies

It's set to be another enthralling campaign of shock results, dramatic late goals and, let's be honest, questionable refereeing decisions, in what should be one of the most competitive seasons of second-tier football in some time.

Now, a particularly brutal run of fixtures at the end start or the end of a season can see a side's hopes of promotion or avoiding relegation, and today's fixture release could have left some teams sweating over how their run of matches will affect their overall season objectives.

Here's a look at where the bookies think Blackpool and every other side will finish in the 2021/22 Championship table, following today's big fixture release:

Current odds of winning the Championship: 11/2. Last season's final table position: 18th in the Premier League. First fixture of the season: Home to Middlesbrough.

Current odds of winning the Championship: 6/1. Last season's final table position: 19th in the Premier League. First fixture of the season: Away to West Bromwich Albion.

Current odds of winning the Championship: 8/1. Last season's final table position: 20th in the Premier League. First fixture of the season: Home to Birmingham City.

Current odds of winning the Championship: 10/1. Last season's final table position: 6th in the Championship. First fixture of the season: Home to West Bromwich Albion.

Current odds of winning the Championship: 14/1. Last season's final table position: 4th in the Championship. First fixture of the season: Away to Blackburn Rovers.

Current odds of winning the Championship: 18/1. Last season's final table position: 17th in the Championship. First fixture of the season: Away to Coventry City.

Current odds of winning the Championship: 20/1. Last season's final table position: 5th in the Championship. First fixture of the season: Away to Barnsley.

Current odds of winning the Championship: 20/1. Last season's final table position: 8th in the Championship. First fixture of the season: Home to Barnsley.

Current odds of winning the Championship: 20/1. Last season's final table position: 10th in the Championship. First fixture of the season: Away to Fulham.

Current odds of winning the Championship: 20/1. Last season's final table position: 9th in the Championship. First fixture of the season: Home to Millwall.

Current odds of winning the Championship: 20/1. Last season's final table position: 7th in the Championship. First fixture of the season: Away to Stoke City.

Current odds of winning the Championship: 20/1. Last season's final table position: 14th in the Championship. First fixture of the season: Home to Reading.

Current odds of winning the Championship: 25/1. Last season's final table position: 18th in the Championship. First fixture of the season: Away to Sheffield United.

Current odds of winning the Championship: 25/1. Last season's final table position: 1st in League One. First fixture of the season: Away to Preston North End.

Current odds of winning the Championship: 28/1. Last season's final table position: 15th in the Championship. First fixture of the season: Home to Swansea City.

Current odds of winning the Championship: 33/1. Last season's final table position: 19th in the Championship. First fixture of the season: Home to Blackpool.

Current odds of winning the Championship: 33/1. Last season's final table position: 11th in the Championship. First fixture of the season: Away to QPR.

Current odds of winning the Championship: 40/1. Last season's final table position: 16th in the Championship. First fixture of the season: Home to Nottingham Forest.

Current odds of winning the Championship: 40/1. Last season's final table position: 21st in the Championship. First fixture of the season: Home to Huddersfield Town.

Current odds of winning the Championship: 40/1. Last season's final table position: 13th in the Championship. First fixture of the season: Home to Hull City.

Current odds of winning the Championship: 50/1. Last season's final table position: 20th in the Championship. First fixture of the season: Away to Derby County.

Current odds of winning the Championship: 50/1. Last season's final table position: 12th in the Championship. First fixture of the season: Home to Peterborough United.

Current odds of winning the Championship: 66/1. Last season's final table position: 2nd in League One. First fixture of the season: Away to Luton Town.