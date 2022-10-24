As a result, Michael Appleton’s side now find themselves in 18th place in the second tier, three points ahead of the relegation zone.

The Seasiders can add further light between themselves and the bottom three with a victory against Coventry City next week, as Mark Robins’ side currently occupy 22nd place in the Championship ahead of surprise strugglers West Brom and bottom side Huddersfield Town.

While the Baggies and Terriers continue to struggle, Coventry have picked up in recent weeks with three wins on the spin.

They also have three games in hand on the majority of sides in and around them owing to their pitch issues earlier in the season.

Like West Brom, Middlesbrough are another side previously fancied to perform well this season who find themselves in trouble.

It's predicted to go right down to the wire for Michael Appleton's side

Cardiff City are also in the mix after their derby defeat to Swansea City, while Wigan Athletic have slipped down the table following a poor run of form.

According to an updated predictions table from FiveThirtyEight, Blackpool are predicted to stay up this season.

The ‘supercomputer’ has them finishing 19th, one place lower than their current position, three points above the dropzone.

Appleton’s men are predicted to finish on 56 points, just four fewer than their tally under Neil Critchley last season.

According to statisticians and data experts, Blackpool have a 21 per cent chance of being relegated back to League One, a six per chance of making the play-offs, two per cent chance of finishing second and a -1 per cent chance of winning the league.

The Yorkshire trio of Hull, Rotherham and Huddersfield are the three sides predicted to go down.

Following this weekend’s games, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and predicted how the final Championship table will look…

FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Championship table

Team Predicted Points

Burnley 80

Sheffield United 77

------------------------------------------------

Norwich City 76

Watford 74

Millwall 71

QPR 71

------------------------------------------------

Luton Town 69

Swansea City 69

Blackburn Rovers 67

Coventry City 63

Birmingham City 62

West Brom 61

Middlesbrough 61

Stoke City 61

Preston 61

Reading 60

Sunderland 58

Bristol City 57

Blackpool 56

Wigan Athletic 55

Cardiff City 54

------------------------------------------------

Hull City 53

Rotherham United 51

