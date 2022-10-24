Where Blackpool, Cardiff City, Coventry City and Preston North End are tipped to finish by data experts
Blackpool gave themselves some breathing space at the bottom end of the Championship table with a thrilling derby day win against Preston North End on Saturday.
Jerry Yates netted his third brace in his last four games during Blackpool’s 4-2 win, with Charlie Patino and CJ Hamilton also on the scoresheet.
As a result, Michael Appleton’s side now find themselves in 18th place in the second tier, three points ahead of the relegation zone.
The Seasiders can add further light between themselves and the bottom three with a victory against Coventry City next week, as Mark Robins’ side currently occupy 22nd place in the Championship ahead of surprise strugglers West Brom and bottom side Huddersfield Town.
While the Baggies and Terriers continue to struggle, Coventry have picked up in recent weeks with three wins on the spin.
They also have three games in hand on the majority of sides in and around them owing to their pitch issues earlier in the season.
Like West Brom, Middlesbrough are another side previously fancied to perform well this season who find themselves in trouble.
Cardiff City are also in the mix after their derby defeat to Swansea City, while Wigan Athletic have slipped down the table following a poor run of form.
According to an updated predictions table from FiveThirtyEight, Blackpool are predicted to stay up this season.
The ‘supercomputer’ has them finishing 19th, one place lower than their current position, three points above the dropzone.
Appleton’s men are predicted to finish on 56 points, just four fewer than their tally under Neil Critchley last season.
According to statisticians and data experts, Blackpool have a 21 per cent chance of being relegated back to League One, a six per chance of making the play-offs, two per cent chance of finishing second and a -1 per cent chance of winning the league.
The Yorkshire trio of Hull, Rotherham and Huddersfield are the three sides predicted to go down.
Following this weekend’s games, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and predicted how the final Championship table will look…
FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Championship table
Team Predicted Points
Burnley 80
Sheffield United 77
------------------------------------------------
Norwich City 76
Watford 74
Millwall 71
QPR 71
------------------------------------------------
Luton Town 69
Swansea City 69
Blackburn Rovers 67
Coventry City 63
Birmingham City 62
West Brom 61
Middlesbrough 61
Stoke City 61
Preston 61
Reading 60
Sunderland 58
Bristol City 57
Blackpool 56
Wigan Athletic 55
Cardiff City 54
------------------------------------------------
Hull City 53
Rotherham United 51
Huddersfield Town 46