Jordan Brown’s 98th minute goal gave the Seasiders a 1-0 victory over Barnsley at Bloomfield Road.
Following a poor start to the season, picking up three points was crucial for Steve Bruce’s side – and is something they need to build on if they want any hope of competing at the top end of the table this season.
Elsewhere at the weekend, Bradford City picked up another win to go top of the table, Bolton Wanderers claimed bragging rights against Wigan Athletic, and Peterborough United claimed a rare positive result.
Here’s the latest predicted League One table based on Sky Bet’s latest odds for the title: