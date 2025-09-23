Where Blackpool, Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers are predicted to finish in League One following weekend wins

By Amos Wynn
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 17:00 BST
Blackpool picked up their first league win in over a month on Saturday afternoon.

Jordan Brown’s 98th minute goal gave the Seasiders a 1-0 victory over Barnsley at Bloomfield Road.

Following a poor start to the season, picking up three points was crucial for Steve Bruce’s side – and is something they need to build on if they want any hope of competing at the top end of the table this season.

Elsewhere at the weekend, Bradford City picked up another win to go top of the table, Bolton Wanderers claimed bragging rights against Wigan Athletic, and Peterborough United claimed a rare positive result.

Here’s the latest predicted League One table based on Sky Bet’s latest odds for the title:

1. Where will Blackpool finish?

Current title odds: 500/1.

2. Burton Albion (24th)

Current title odds: 500/1. Photo: Lewis Storey

Current title odds: 500/1.

3. Exeter City (23rd)

Current title odds: 500/1. Photo: Gareth Evans

Current title odds: 500/1.

4. Rotherham United (22nd)

Current title odds: 500/1. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Current title odds: 250/1.

5. AFC Wimbledon (21st)

Current title odds: 250/1. Photo: Luke Walker

Current title odds: 250/1.

6. Peterborough United (20th)

Current title odds: 250/1. Photo: Catherine Ivill

