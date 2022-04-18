Where Blackpool are predicted to finish in the final Championship table ahead of Birmingham City clash

The Seasiders are without a win in their last five, a record they will be looking to rectify with five games remaining of the campaign.
Here, using data provided by FiveThirtyEight we’ve taken a look at how a supercomputer is predicting how the rest of the Championship will unfold:
1. Fulham - 92 points
The champagne is on ice for Marco Silva's side.
2. Bournemouth - 86 points
The Cherries are expected to fend off some late pressure and get over the line.
3. Nottingham Forest - 76 points
Steve Cooper's side have enjoyed an excellent end to the season, but it might not be enough for automatic promotion.
4. Huddersfield Town - 75 points
A play-off finish would represent an excellent campaign for Carlos Corberan's side.
