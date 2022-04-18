The Seasiders will be looking to get back to winning ways today

Where Blackpool are predicted to finish in the final Championship table ahead of Birmingham City clash

Blackpool take on Birmingham City at Bloomfield Road today looking to get back to winning ways after their Good Friday disappointment at the Hawthorns.

By Matt Scrafton
Monday, 18th April 2022, 8:30 am

The Seasiders are without a win in their last five, a record they will be looking to rectify with five games remaining of the campaign.

Here, using data provided by FiveThirtyEight we’ve taken a look at how a supercomputer is predicting how the rest of the Championship will unfold:

1. Fulham - 92 points

The champagne is on ice for Marco Silva's side.

Photo: CameraSport - Ashley Western

Photo Sales

2. Bournemouth - 86 points

The Cherries are expected to fend off some late pressure and get over the line.

Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

Photo Sales

3. Nottingham Forest - 76 points

Steve Cooper's side have enjoyed an excellent end to the season, but it might not be enough for automatic promotion.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

4. Huddersfield Town - 75 points

A play-off finish would represent an excellent campaign for Carlos Corberan's side.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
BlackpoolSeasidersBirmingham City
Next Page
Page 1 of 6