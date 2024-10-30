Where Blackpool are predicted to finish in League One following five-game winless run - with comparison to likes of Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers

By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Oct 2024, 16:00 BST
Blackpool’s focus turns away from League One action for their next two fixtures.

The Seasiders travel to Gillingham in the first round of the FA Cup this weekend, before welcoming Liverpool U21s to Bloomfield Road in their second group game of the EFL Trophy next Wednesday.

On the back of a five-game winless run in the league, it could prove to be a welcome break for those in Tangerine.

Since the start of October, Blackpool have only been able to pick up two points from their last five games, but were able to stop the rot of a three-match losing run after coming from two-goals down to draw with Wigan Athletic on Monday evening.

Here’s the latest predicted table based on Sky Bet’s odds for relegation and promotion:

The Seasiders have endured a tough October.

1. Where will Blackpool finish this season?

The Seasiders have endured a tough October. Photo: CameraSport -Lee Parker

Relegation odds: 1/5.

2. Burton Albion (24th)

Relegation odds: 1/5. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Relegation odds: 2/7.

3. Shrewsbury Town (23rd)

Relegation odds: 2/7. Photo: Naomi Baker

Relegation odds: 4/9.

4. Cambridge United (22nd)

Relegation odds: 4/9. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Relegation odds: 11/8.

5. Crawley Town (21st)

Relegation odds: 11/8. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Relegation odds: 11/8.

6. Northampton Town (20th)

Relegation odds: 11/8. Photo: Pete Norton

