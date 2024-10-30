The Seasiders travel to Gillingham in the first round of the FA Cup this weekend, before welcoming Liverpool U21s to Bloomfield Road in their second group game of the EFL Trophy next Wednesday.

On the back of a five-game winless run in the league, it could prove to be a welcome break for those in Tangerine.

Since the start of October, Blackpool have only been able to pick up two points from their last five games, but were able to stop the rot of a three-match losing run after coming from two-goals down to draw with Wigan Athletic on Monday evening.

