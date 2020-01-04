'When you chip it, make sure you score': Simon Grayson on Armand Gnanduillet's missed penalty in Blackpool's FA Cup draw at Reading

Simon Grayson was left bewildered by Armand Gnanduillet's decision to chip a missed penalty in Blackpool's 2-2 draw against Reading in the third round of the FA Cup.

READ MORE: The Gazette's match report from Blackpool's thrilling 2-2 draw with Reading in FA Cup



The striker squandered the chance to make it 3-2 to the Seasiders during the second half of this afternoon's thrilling encounter when he struck the crossbar with a Panenka.

Grayson's men were eventually forced to settle for a draw, meaning two sides will do battle once again on Tuesday, January 14 to decide who will progress into the fourth round.

Pool had earlier edged ahead courtesy of Nathan Delfouneso's first-half header, only for Reading to equalise in the second period through Sam Baldock.

Gnanduillet restored Pool's lead with an emphatic finish only for Danny Loader to peg them back for a second time.

The Frenchman had the chance to win it for the Seasiders but he was left red-faced after his ambitious penalty struck the woodwork.

“I would say we should have won the game," Grayson said post-match.

“It’s a game where as a manager you’re proud of the team, of how well they competed, the shape we played in and the opportunities we created.

“But then you’re frustrated you’ve not won the game when you’ve had some good opportunities.

“We said before the game that we’ve had a disappointing Christmas, but now our season has got to start again with a game where we’ve got to show a lot of grit, determination and play with a purpose and confidence. We did all those things.

“It’s as good as we’ve played in terms of chances created for most of the season to be fair.”

Grayson was visibly furious on the touchline after Gnanduillet missed his penalty, which he won himself having been tripped in the box.

On the incident, the Pool boss said: “The question in the dressing room is: ‘why? Why did he do what he did?’

“His answer is that he thought he knew the goalkeeper would go down.

“It’s frustrating because he led the line really well, he’s a powerhouse and he got his goal. But it blotted his copybook.

“If you’re going to chip a goalkeeper, you make sure it goes in. You just wonder why he’s not just leathered it.

“Every goal he has scored from penalties this season have been hard and driven, whether it’s to the right or to the left.

“If the keeper pulls off a worldie and he saves it with pace on it then you go ‘great save’. But when you chip it you make sure you score.

“After the penalty hit the crossbar they made two fantastic blocks from Nathan Delfouneso and Matty Virtue to keep it out during that phase of play.

“It’s a game of ‘what might have been?’ because we could have won it.”

It led to many Pool fans speculating whether Jay Spearing should be the club's designated penalty taker, having had that honour last season.

“Armand has been our penalty taker all season," Grayson said.

“I think Jay has only taken them when Armand hasn’t played and Armand had scored every penalty he had taken before this.

“We’ve got no issue with him taking it. But there is an issue of why he did what he did.”