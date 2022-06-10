When Mickey Walsh’s stunner for Blackpool was caught by the Match of the Day cameras against Sunderland

Blackpool 3-2 Sunderland – February 1, 1975

Blackpool and Sunderland generated enough electricity to feed a power station in their highly dramatic top-of-the-table battle at Bloomfield Road.

In a match Blackpool had to win to stay in touch with the leaders, they produced one of their most aggressive performances for ages to rock second-placed Sunderland and throw the promotion race wide open.

John Burridge produced a wonder save, Mickey Walsh found another of his superb goals out of nothing to snatch a last-gasp win and Blackpool’s record highest gate of the season could hardly believe their eyes.

Perhaps the biggest blessing of all was the presence of BBC’s Match of the Day cameras which captured and screened some magic moments which hopefully will convince Blackpool’s stay-away followers that they are missing out.

The Seasiders moved up a place to sixth and closed the gap on Sunderland to four points, although what could have been a wonderful weekend was slighted marred by the fine away wins of Norwich City, Aston Villa and Bristol City – three of the teams Blackpool are chasing.

Mickey Walsh won the game for Blackpool with a stunning goal

Blackpool’s approach to the game was excellent.

Although Sunderland looked polished and attacked confidently with their defenders surging upfield, they showed defensive disorganisation to let Blackpool in twice for a vital 2-0 half-time lead.

It was only Blackpool’s fighting spirit that prevented Sunderland from casting the sort of spell that Manchester United cast over the Seasiders earlier in the season.

After 19 minutes, Blackpool’s star forward Alan Ainscow won a corner which Bill Bentley swung tantalisingly in, Walsh backheaded and Terry Alcock was there to head home from close range.

Walsh's stunner was captured by the Match of the Day cameras

Tony Towers and “Pop” Robson had missed chances for Sunderland and after the goal, both sides carved good chances.

It was Sunderland who cracked again and the usually safe Sunderland keeper Jim Montgomery was to blame.

Ainscow was again the instigator with an astute quick throw to Walsh, who sent over an awkward dipping cross into a space quickly filled by Wyn Davies, Montgomery and Dave Watson.

Montgomery dropped the ball, falling forward, Watson hesitated to step in and Davies rounded both to slam home the second goal.

One felt that Blackpool would need a quick third goal and after half-time more fumbling from Montgomery almost let Bentley in. But with the goalkeeper lunging at his feet, Bentley hit the ball too high.

Sunderland took the hint and began to force a bout of sustained pressure.

The Black Cats did manage to find two goals but in the end their spirited fightback counted for nothing, as Mickey Walsh won it for the home side with a stunning goal in front of the cameras.

Burridge even managed to save a late penalty, which was awarded under controversial circumstances.

Speaking to The Gazette afterwards, Blackpool manager Harry Potts was elated.

He said: “We went about it in a superb manner and I thought the team’s display was tremendous.

“They should never have had a penalty.

“It was a good tackle by Bill Bentley but ultimately justice was done.”

Walsh, whose goal was his eighth in the league, added: “I knew time was running out so I headed straight for goal and just hit it.”

A tingling match and an intensely gratifying win for Blackpool, who never gave up.

Alcock was outstanding in a solid Blackpool defence in which John Curtis, Steve Harrison and Dave Hatton were also excellent. The midfield men tackled tigerishly and up front Davies had a fine game, always getting stuck in.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Burridge, Curtis, Harrison, Hart, Alcock, Hatton, Ainscow, Davies, Walsh, Bentley, Evanson

Sunderland: Montgomery, Malone, Bolton, Moncur, Watson, Guthrie, Kerr, Hughes, Halom, Robson, Towers