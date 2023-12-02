Blackpool’s FA Cup second round tie at home to Forest Green Rovers has been postponed.

Neil Critchley’s side progressed to the second round with a 2-0 victory over Bromley Town, while their opponents needed a replay to overcome Scarborough Athletic.

The fixture between the two was due to take at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon- but was called off at late notice because of an FA investigation involving the Gloucestershire club- relating to the eligibility of a player used in their first round game.

It is currently unknown when the Seasiders could be back in FA Cup action- and who they could even be playing.

If Forest Green are cleared by the FA then they could make the trip to the North West on the week commencing December 11, which is when the second round replays are scheduled to take place.

If the investigation takes longer than that, then both clubs are also free the following week.

When Barnsley were expelled from the FA Cup last month for fielding an ineligible player, non-league Horsham were reinstated to the competition.

If Forest Green are guilty of the same offence then you would presume Scarborough would be handed a reprieve as well.

The National League North side are due to play Boston United at home on December 12, but would be free the following week; although you’d expect a potential FA Cup tie to become the main priority.

The other outcome for if Forest Green were expelled would be an automatic place for Blackpool in the third round, which takes place the weekend of January 6/7.

In a statement after the decision to postpone was made, the Seasiders wrote: “The club can confirm Saturday's FA Cup second round tie at home to Forest Green Rovers has been postponed.

“This decision has been made by the FA due to an investigation in relation to a matter involving Forest Green Rovers.

“Blackpool Football Club would like to apologise to supporters for the inconvenience this has caused and is disappointed to be informed of this news at such short notice.