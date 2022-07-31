When Blackpool's NINE injured players are expected to return

Keshi Anderson became the latest player to be sidelined after suffering a MCL injury in training that is likely to keep him out for a couple of months.

Chris Maxwell, meanwhile, was absent yesterday after injuring his groin during the friendly against AFC Fylde while Luke Garbutt has also picked up an issue with his hamstring.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dom Thompson was brought off against Reading as a precaution after the debutant’s groin began to feel a bit tight.

However, Appleton has attributed that to a lack of game time in pre-season and believes a week of training will do him good to build up to the trip to Stoke City next week.

Here’s the current state of play with the nine players on the sidelines:

Keshi Anderson

Maxwell missed yesterday's game with a groin complaint

Suffered a medial collateral ligament (knee) injury during the final 10 minutes of training on Friday while the Seasiders were working on set-pieces. Likely to be out for two months.

Jake Beesley

Now expected to be out of his protective boot after suffering a stress fracture of the foot during the start of pre-season. Still a few weeks away.

Jordan Gabriel

Made some “significant” progress last week according to Appleton and the defender is now expected to return to first-team training next week. Could be back fairly soon, albeit he’s not had a pre-season.

Luke Garbutt

Suffered a hamstring injury during the final week of pre-season in the build-up to yesterday’s opener. It’s been a nightmare few months for the defender who has also struggled with knee issues.

James Husband

Not been given a recent timeframe, but the left-back remains sidelined with the serious hamstring injury he suffered at the back end of last season. Done some running recently and expected to be back with the group soon, although he’s obviously had no pre-season so could take a while to get up to speed.

Richard Keogh

Should be available for next week’s trip to Stoke City after missing yesterday’s game with a groin issue. Was considered 50-50 for Saturday but Appleton opted not to risk him.

Chris Maxwell

Spent his 32nd birthday watching from the stands after suffering a groin injury during the recent friendly against AFC Fylde.

Kevin Stewart

Still no timeframe for the midfielder’s return as he recovers from yet another injury, this time a stress fracture of the foot - similarly to Jake Beesley. However Appleton did say recently he was due to start running again.

Doug Tharme