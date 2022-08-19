When Blackpool rescued themselves a draw in the dying seconds against Lancashire rivals Burnley

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley 2-2 Blackpool – September 15, 2007

This first Lancashire league derby for seven years was a match of massive importance and huge significance.

Simon Grayson’s side emerged from a fast, furious and fantastic derby with their heads held mighty high as they managed to nick a point with yet another late, late show.

For the third match in succession, the Tangerines struck at the death.

In this instance, Andy Morrell pounced on a 91st minute error from Burnley keeper Brian Jensen to slam the ball into the net and claim a vital point, which lifted the Seasiders into the top six and continued a pretty marvellous start to the season.

Steve Cotterill, surprisingly calm and generous given the circumstances in which his team had been denied victory, stated that a draw was the fair result because his side hadn’t done enough to deserve victory.

Andy Morrell is mobbed after snatching Blackpool a late point

Grayson agreed and so do I. Pool didn’t play at their best, but against tough opponents they battled and worked hard, and they never gave in.

It’s a wonderful trait that this side has that they never know when to lie down and wave the white flag.

When Adi Akinbiyi smashed Burnley in front with four minutes remaining, only the most optimistic Pool supporter would have backed Grayson’s men to get anything from the contest. That they did once again speaks volumes about the character in the side.

It’s been said many times but this squad genuinely seem to get on with each other and, at the risk of sounding like David Brent, such togetherness in any workforce can only help productivity.

Wes Hoolahan calmly slots in Blackpool's penalty

Productivity in a football club’s case means good results and it doesn’t get better than Blackpool’s quite astonishing run of just two defeats in the last 24.

They are capable of playing well but – and here’s the big thing – even when they aren’t in top gear they have an uncanny knack of still taking something from a game.

The inclusion of Stephen Crainey at Turf Moor ahead of Kaspars Gorkss was the only change from the side which beat Hull.

It was harsh on Gorkss, and given the excellent game Crainey had the unlucky Latvian may be on the sidelines a little while longer.

The first-half wasn’t great but did come to life in the last few minutes. First Burnley midfielder Tony McCann, just 19 but very impressive, rattled the underside of a crossbar with a corker of a shot from 10 yards.

Then in stoppage time, Wes Hoolahan put Parker through. Clarke Carlisle managed to tackle the Pool striker as he was about to shoot but the Scot kept his head, latched on to the loose ball and fired a shot towards an empty net, which somehow Brian Jensen, recovering brilliantly, managed to tip over.

A great stop, though Parker should have scored.

It meant yet another 0-0 scoreline at the break that’s been the case in every match Pool have been involved in so far this season.

Seven minutes after the restart the Clarets took the lead, and from Pool’s point of view it was scruffy.

Andy Morrell and Hoolahan appeared to have won the ball on the right flank, but then lost it and Stephen Jordan broke.

The left-back slipped the ball inside to half-time substitute Steve Jones, who beat Keith Southern with a lovely dummy and drilled in an angled shot.

It was going wide until Crainey instinctively stuck out his foot to block the shot but inadvertently diverted the ball into his own net. Unlucky for Crainey, joy for Burnley.

Pool toiled for the next 20 minutes but didn’t really look like scoring. Then Ben ‘don’t call me super sub’ Burgess came off the bench on 72 minutes and within a minute the big man did it again as the Seasiders levelled.

Actually, Burgess didn’t play any part in the equaliser. But, hey, why spoil a good story?

Morrell received the ball with his back to goal and his clever, quick turn was too good for Carlisle. The former Blackpool man tripped Morrell and Hoolahan, who missed in the penalty shootout at Derby in the Carling Cup, held his nerve to send Jensen the wrong way from the spot.

It was Hoolahan’s 11th goal for the club and he has yet to miss a penalty for Pool (outside shootouts).

Andy Welsh made his debut off the bench, replacing Gary Taylor-Fletcher, and he showed glimpses of being a very good acquisition. His delivery into the box was excellent.

At that stage, the Seasiders were in charge and looking good for a winner, then football proved why it’s such a daft game as Burnley promptly went and scored.

It was simple. A Wade Elliott cross from the right and the giant Akinbiyi did what he does best, holding off Shaun Barker to score on the turn a good finish.

And that appeared to be that, until a truly ridiculous goal saved Pool’s day. Crainey swung the ball in from the left and Jensen, under good pressure from Burgess (who put himself about well), dropped the ball.

Ian Evatt, who had been pushed forward as Pool searched for an equaliser, made a hash of trying to score into an empty net but fortunately the ball dribbled sideways and fell to Morrell, who could hardly believe his luck as he drilled into an open net from close range.

The 3,800 Seasiders fans behind the goal went delirious and, heck, why not? They’d had a terrific day.

A last minute leveller, local pride restored. Life doesn’t really get much better.