When are the 2021/22 international breaks scheduled for Blackpool and their Championship rivals?

Blackpool’s schedule will look a little different this coming season following the club’s promotion to the Championship.

Neil Critchley’s men will enter the FA Cup at the third round stage, rather than the first, for example, and they’ll take no part in the much-maligned EFL Trophy (Hallelujah!).

But not only that, the Seasiders will also get to enjoy some rare weekends off owing to international breaks.

Unlike League One, sides in the second tier and in the Premier League don’t take part in any fixtures while international sides are in action.

International breaks are scheduled well ahead of time, so that national teams and domestic leagues can plan for many top players to move around the world.

Nations around the globe are in the midst of their qualifying campaigns for next year’s World Cup, which takes place in Qatar in November/December 2022.

Kenny Dougall recently won his first international cap with Australia

Technically, an international break is from a Monday through to the following Tuesday, but for Premier League and Championship fixtures, it really means you miss one weekend.

Beaten Euro 2020 finalists England return to action in September, when they face a triple header against Hungary, Andorra and Poland.

Gareth Southgate’s men currently top their qualifying group with three wins from three.

For Blackpool, the likes of Chris Maxwell (Wales), Daniel Gretarsson (Iceland), Kevin Stewart (Jamaica), Kenny Dougall (Australia), Oliver Sarkic (Montenegro) and Shayne Lavery (Northern Ireland) are all under consideration for their respective national teams.

The first international break, coming at the start of September, follows Blackpool’s trip to Millwall on August 28.

The Seasiders will have a 14-day break until they return to action against Fulham at Bloomfield Road on September 11.

This season’s international breaks fall on the following dates:

September 4, 2021

October 9, 2021

November 13, 2021

March 26, 2022