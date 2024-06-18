EFL fixtures will be released next week (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Premier League fixtures for the upcoming campaign were released on Tuesday but Blackpool and others in the EFL will have to wait a little longer.

Neil Critchley’s side have another week until they discover their schedule for the 2024/25 season, with the calendar due to come out on Wednesday June 26 at 9am.

Fixture release day is highly anticipated by teams across the football pyramid, as they wait for confirmation of how their campaign will look.

Last year the Seasiders started proceedings with a 2-0 victory over Burton Albion at Bloomfield Road, while the season came to an end with a 3-2 defeat away to Reading.

They will be hoping to bounce back from last year’s eighth place finish in League One, and push for a place in the top six after missing out on the final day in their last attempt.

A number of pre-season fixtures have already been confirmed. A Blackpool XI will take on AFC Blackpool on July 6, before the first team face AFC Fylde at Mill Farm on July 12.

They then face Sunderland at Bloomfield Road on July 27, ahead of further away games against Tranmere Rovers (July 30) and Crewe Alexandra (August 3).

A trip to Spain is also scheduled, with the club set to be based in Cadiz for around a week. Work on arranging a friendly during their time in Andalusia is still ongoing.