Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

The striker has picked up 11 goals in League One since making the move to Bloomfield Road during the summer, with his latest coming in the 2-1 defeat to Northampton Town on Tuesday night.

Despite being on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Town, his future beyond January isn’t 100 percent clear due to a recall option for the 33-year-old.

Terriers boss Darren Moore is still weighing up his options, and has not ruled out players returning to the John Smith’s Stadium during the January transfer window.

Last month, as reported in the Yorkshire Post, he said: "He is our player and one of the players out on loan and he's one of the ones out there playing regular football.

"Our professional approach is he's playing and doing well at Blackpool and let that continue in terms of that as right now at this moment, we cannot do anything about it and have nine or 10 games to navigate.”

Huddersfield did give Blackpool permission to register Rhodes for the FA Cup, with him featuring as an unused substitute in the 2-0 victory over Bromley in the first round.

Meanwhile, in recent interviews the striker has spoken fondly about his time at Bloomfield Road so far and the club as a whole.