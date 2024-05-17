What we know about Blackpool's pre-season training camp location- and if any games will take place
It has been confirmed the Seasiders senior team will face AFC Fylde at Mill Farm on July 12 (K.O. 7pm) and Sunderland at Bloomfield Road on July 27 (K.O. 3pm).
The club have also revealed they will travel abroad for a pre-season training camp, with the squad heading to Andalusia in Southern Spain. The Gazette understands they will be based around the Marbella/Cadiz area- with full details still to be finalised.
Cities including Malaga and Seville are also based in that region, with the border to Gibraltar close by as well.
No matches have been announced for the Seasiders’ trip to Spain, but the Gazette also understands the club is working hard to secure a potential fixture where possible.
Elsewhere, it has also been confirmed a Blackpool XI will be in action against AFC Blackpool on July 6 (K.O. 3pm), while any further outings are still to be revealed, alongside admission details for the confirmed fixtures.
