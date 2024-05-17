What we know about Blackpool's pre-season training camp location- and if any games will take place

Blackpool have announced their pre-season plans

Blackpool have announced their pre-season plans ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

It has been confirmed the Seasiders senior team will face AFC Fylde at Mill Farm on July 12 (K.O. 7pm) and Sunderland at Bloomfield Road on July 27 (K.O. 3pm).

The club have also revealed they will travel abroad for a pre-season training camp, with the squad heading to Andalusia in Southern Spain. The Gazette understands they will be based around the Marbella/Cadiz area- with full details still to be finalised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cities including Malaga and Seville are also based in that region, with the border to Gibraltar close by as well.

No matches have been announced for the Seasiders’ trip to Spain, but the Gazette also understands the club is working hard to secure a potential fixture where possible.