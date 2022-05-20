What time do Blackpool FC’s season tickets go on sale today?

A standard adult season ticket is priced at £369, a rise of £10 from last season, while the club has also introduced a new 18-21 category following supporter feedback.

The club say adult season tickets in standard areas are available for just £10 more than the 2011/12 price, when the Seasiders returned to the Championship after their one season in the Premier League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Season tickets go on sale at 10am today. An early bird discount will remain in place until 6pm on Thursday, June 30.

"A season ticket is the only way to guarantee your seat for all 23 of Blackpool’s Sky Bet Championship home matches, and at the best price,” the club said in a statement.

“Early bird season ticket pricing is open to new and existing season ticket holders, with prices starting from £309 for adults in the Family Stand and £369 in standard areas of the stadium.

“Senior season tickets start from £269 in the Family Stand and £319 in standard areas.

Season tickets go on sale to supporters today

"The new category for Young Adults, which applies to those aged 18-21, follows feedback from supporters and will see those eligible charged the same price as a senior for a season ticket. Fans between the ages of 16 and 17 remain under the junior pricing structure.”

All current season ticket holders are asked to note that existing seats will be held on reserve to renew until 6pm on Thursday, June 30.

The club sold around 8,000 season tickets last season before they made their return to the Championship.