What the League One predicted table looks like at Christmas - with Blackpool compared to Wrexham and Birmingham City

The Seasiders have been able to put a lengthy winless period behind them, with things starting to get back on track in some areas.

Ahead of their Boxing Day trip to Wrexham, Steve Bruce’s side have won three away games on the bounce, but will be frustrated by their 0-0 stalemate with Stevenage at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

Blackpool currently sit 12th in the League One table, with 27 points from 20 games. This leaves them four points off sixth place Lincoln City, and eight clear of the relegation zone.