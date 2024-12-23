What the League One predicted table looks like at Christmas - with Blackpool compared to Wrexham and Birmingham City

By Amos Wynn
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 16:00 BST
Blackpool head into the Christmas period on the back of a four-game unbeaten run in League One.

The Seasiders have been able to put a lengthy winless period behind them, with things starting to get back on track in some areas.

Ahead of their Boxing Day trip to Wrexham, Steve Bruce’s side have won three away games on the bounce, but will be frustrated by their 0-0 stalemate with Stevenage at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

Blackpool currently sit 12th in the League One table, with 27 points from 20 games. This leaves them four points off sixth place Lincoln City, and eight clear of the relegation zone.

Here’s what the latest predicted table looks like based on Sky Bets’ current odds for relegation and promotion:

Current relegation odds: 1/10.

1. Burton Albion (24th)

Current relegation odds: 1/10. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Current relegation odds: 1/8.

2. Shrewsbury Town (23rd)

Current relegation odds: 1/8. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Current relegation odds: 1/2.

3. Cambridge United (22nd)

Current relegation odds: 1/2. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Current relegation odds: 5/6.

4. Northampton Town (21st)

Current relegation odds: 5/6. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Current relegation odds: 1/1.

5. Crawley Town (20th)

Current relegation odds: 1/1. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Current relegation odds: 11/8.

6. Bristol Rovers (19th)

Current relegation odds: 11/8. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

