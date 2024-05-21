What the future holds for Hayden Coulson- with wing-back tipped for Middlesbrough exit after successful Blackpool loan
The wing-back cemented a place as the Seasiders’ left wing-back, scoring two goals and providing one assist in 17 League One outings- making him someone of interest to the Fylde Coast club this summer if a permanent deal is possible.
His influence helped Neil Critchley’s side make a late push for the play-offs, with the club just falling short on the final day of the season.
A report by TeessideLive analysing the Middlesbrough squad suggests an exit is likely for Coulson this summer, with the North Yorkshire outfit looking to make a fee on the academy product. His estimated value on Transfermarkt is currently 400k, with a year still left to run on his deal at the Riverside Stadium, after penning his most recent contract last February.
The 25-year-old, who originally hails from Gateshead, has been on the books at the Riverside Stadium since 2012. He was part of the Boro side that reached the knockout stages of UEFA Youth League during the 2015/16 season.
The North Yorkshire club handed Coulson his first professional deal in 2016- with his debut coming around the same time in an EFL Trophy tie.
Jonathan Woodgate handed him his first league appearance for the senior team, which ended in a 3-3 draw against Luton Town on the opening day of the 2019/20 season. In total he has made 53 appearances for Middlesbrough- scoring once in that time.
Prior to his stint at Bloomfield Road, he had also experienced loan spells with St Mirren, Cambridge United, Ipswich Town, Peterborough United and Aberdeen.
