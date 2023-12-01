What the FA have said about Blackpool's postponed cup tie against Forest Green Rovers

Blackpool’s FA Cup tie at home to Forest Green Rovers has been called off.

The fixture was due to take place at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon, but has been called off at late notice due to an FA investigation involving the visitors.

Neil Critchley’s side progressed to the second round with a 2-0 victory over Bromley Town, while Forest Green needed a replay to overcome Scarborough Athletic.

The FA have now provided more information concerning the reasons behind the postponement of this weekend’s game.

In a statement they wrote: “We are investigating a matter in relation to Forest Green Rovers’ involvement in the Emirates FA Cup, relating to the eligibility of a player used by Forest Green Rovers in the first round.

“This matter is subject to an ongoing investigation and we will provide a further update in due course.”