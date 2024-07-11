Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool have been able to add to their squad this week - as well as suffering what would’ve been a blow to their recruitment plans.

The Seasiders have recruited ex-Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town Lee Evans to their ranks, with the midfielder signing a two-year contract following the conclusion of his short-term deal with Portsmouth.

Former loanee George Byers would’ve been another option the club were looking at after his successful stint at Bloomfield Road in the second half of last season, but the 28-year-old has ended up in League Two with Port Vale, where’s reunited with Darren Moore, with the pair having spent time together at Sheffield Wednesday.

Blackpool sporting director David Downes made no secret of his interest in the ex-Watford and Swansea City man, having signed him during his time at Hillsborough, and back in January for Neil Critchley’s side.

Byers’ decision to go elsewhere means the Seasiders will now have to look for alternatives if they want to boost their midfield further.

Here’s the latest look at how the squad is shaping up:

Goalkeepers (Dan Grimshaw, Richard O’Donnell, Mackenzie Chapman)

The goalkeeping departing doesn’t really need any work, and is probably Blackpool’s strongest area.

Dan Grimshaw really stepped up last season with some excellent performances, as he kept 18 clean sheets in total, while Richard O’Donnell proved to be a solid back-up, and impressed whenever he featured.

Defenders (Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, Dan Sassi)

The Seasiders still need to add more depth to their defence. While a back three of Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey and James Husband would be solid, they look a bit thin on the ground beyond that.

The departing Marvin Ekpiteta didn’t really suit the style of play Critchley introduced last summer, but was still a rock solid centre back, and finding a replacement who both fits into the back three and shares the same defensive quality should be a priority.

Meanwhile, Callum Connolly, who has also left the club, was used in multiple positions, and his versatility made him a good option if cover was needed.

Dan Sassi arrived in January from Burnley, and after a few more senior games he could perhaps be seen as a good option as well.

Wing-backs (CJ Hamilton, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Andy Lyons, Dominic Thompson, Zac Ashworth, Hayden Coulson)

Unless there’s any departures, Blackpool should be okay in the wing-back department.

There is uncertainty over the future of Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, but if he was to stay then he’d be a strong option on the right side, especially after a full pre-season.

CJ Hamilton will be used in that role, and will be searching for some more consistency after a dip in form during the second half of last season.

The left side is now also solid following the additions of both Zac Ashworth and Hayden Coulson, who will both bring something different.

Midfielders (Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Lee Evans, Ryan Finnigan, Sonny Carey, Rob Apter)

If Evans can stay fit then he will be a great addition to the midfield, and can provide the Seasiders with something they were perhaps lacking at times in the centre of the park last season.

Ultimately, another body is required in that area, and it’s a shame that it won’t be Byers.

Ollie Norburn and Albie Morgan both had their moments during their first seasons with the club, but more consistency is required from the pair, while Sonny Carey enjoyed a solid end to the campaign which he’ll need to build on.

Ryan Finnigan is in a similar situation to Sassi, where he could prove to be a good addition following his winter move from Southampton, but needs a run of senior games under his belt.

Strikers (Jordan Rhodes, Ashley Fletcher, Jake Beesley, Kyle Joseph, Kylian Kouassi)

Following the additions of Jordan Rhodes and Ashley Fletcher, the Seasiders attack seems pretty much complete, unless there’s any departures.

Breaking teams down was a problem at times during the last campaign, but improving the players already at the club could be a solution to overcoming that alongside the new signings.

Kyle Joseph could come closer to living up to his potential with a full pre-season under his belt after a disappointing first 12 months at Bloomfield Road.

There could also be improvement from Kylian Kouassi after his first year in Tangerine, while Jake Beesley was able to contribute with goals at various points.